Spencer Police Chief Mike Monteiro was very pleased to tell the Spencer Village Board at its Nov. 1 meeting that there were no complaints at all on Halloween.
The kids of all ages who were on the streets were very well behaved, as they seemed happy just to be able to be out trick-or-treating this year. He was very pleased to be able to report this to the board.
The police commission reported that a cell phone was purchased for the police car that will be used only for police department business. The phone will be prepaid each month as soon as it is activated. Monteiro also said that he needs to replace the 10-year-old laptop in his police car because he cannot write tickets anymore on paper and by hand. The village must purchase a program that the state requires, and tickets must now must be done on the laptop with the specified software. The money for this purchase will come out of ARP funds, not the village budget.
Monteiro also told the board that there have been more unattended deaths in Spencer Village than ever before. Over the last few months there have been seven or eight. He recommends that anyone with elderly neighbors check on them regularly to make sure they are okay.
Spencer Fire Chief Nick Lango told the board that the truck parked beside the fire station will have to be parked somewhere else for the winter because there has been no serious interest from buyers.
In the village, NYSEG repaired all of the lights except two in Nichols Park which they said they were not able to locate. There are still several around the village that do not yet have LED bulbs. NYSEG has requested that the village do an inventory to determine which lights do not have LEDs.
However, six months ago the village started paying NYSEG for all LED lights on the poles, so they think NYSEG ought to do the inventory and correct the situation by replacing the ones that are not LED.
Temple Lane, at the intersection with Route 96, has some of the roadway washed out. No one at the meeting was clear on who owns Temple Lane, the village or the town. Ownership will dictate who pays for the repairs unless they agree that the boundary line between village and town is right down the middle of Temple Lane. Some years back when the village tried to do an inventory of village roads, the town did not agree that Temple Lane is a village street. If that is true, then the town owns it and is responsible to pay for the repairs.
Roxanne Sullivan, a member of the village planning board, asked the board if they knew what happened on the drug take-back day in October. The hours for bringing drugs to dispose of safely, as advertised by Casa Trinity of Owego, was 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, the CASA Trinity representatives at the drug take-back did not stay until 2 p.m. They packed up at 12 p.m. and left, which caused hard feelings among the people who arrived after 12 p.m.
“Everyone was unhappy and frustrated. No one local knew about this,” said Sullivan. “People who came between 12 and 2 p.m. had a right to be upset.”
Monteiro said that people can always take drugs to the Owego Police Department, which has a 24/7 locked drop box. At the drug take-back day, law enforcement has to be there during the entire event for safety and then to transport all of the drugs turned in to the Owego Police Department. Apparently, the 12 p.m. pack-up surprised the officer on duty also, as he knew nothing about the reduced hours either.
Christine Lester asked the board to consider putting up barriers along the edge of Nichols Pond to keep the geese from going up to the grass near the pond and creating a nuisance with their droppings. She said that she realizes that barriers will ruin fishing for some people but she thinks something must be done., as each year more and more geese will make their home on Nichols Pond.
In her view, barriers are the easiest thing to do to keep the geese away from the perimeter trail and the nearby grass. She also believes the geese and their droppings contributed to a large fish die-off last spring.
The next meeting of the Spencer Village Board will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6. The meeting will be proceeded by a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on the proposed opt-out of participation in cannabis sales in the village.
