“When I want to understand what is happening today or try to decide what will happen tomorrow, I look back.” Oliver Wendell Holmes
Many people have no interest in history or wonder why we need historians and museums, but these people who do help keep the records and do the research are important to maybe helping us understand today better, or even what we should do tomorrow. Tioga County Historian Emma Sedore is one of the many dedicated people to make sure our history is preserved.
Sedore was born in Poughkeepsie, NY and grew up in Wappinger Falls, graduating from Wappinger Falls High School.
She worked for IBM for about 11 years, moving to Owego, NY in 1958. After getting married she left IBM to raise her family and once the children were older and in school Sedore became a story teller.
She would go to schools, libraries, homes and more, sharing stories and making them even more entertaining with the puppets she made to help tell the stories. She would use library books to read from, but often change them around, encouraging the children not only to read but to even try making their own puppets to help them tell the stories.
About 1984 Sedore was hired by Nora Schumacher, Director of the Youth Bureau in Tioga County, and would work as her clerk for about four years. One day Warren Olin came in and was talking to Sedore about the need for a historian in the Town of Owego.
Olin had helped the county to get the book “Seasons of Change” published and Sedore along with several other historians helped with the book as well.
Sedore was appointed the historian for the Town of Owego about 1987, and had a small room off the town clerk’s office at town hall where she would help people as well as do her own research.
She was appointed Historian for Tioga County in 2001, and her first office was in the basement of the County Clerk’s building on 16 Court Street. Next she would find herself moved to a house on Parker Lane in Owego; and now she is in the Health and Human Services Building on Route 38.
Over the years Sedore has also published several books including one on Hiawatha Island and one about the Ahwaga Hotel, and Images of America; Town of Owego, not to mention all the articles she has done for local newspapers and more. She has also continued to take college courses when she could.
Her office on Route 38 has a collection of reference items for the public to use when the office is open. What’s available: photos, old newspapers like the Owego Times, family files and more. With a renewed interest in genealogy many of the people she helps with research are searching their family tree, wondering about their ancestors.
Sedore has also served on the Board of Directors at the Tioga County Historic Museum.
In January she was praised by the Tioga County Legislature for her work and research finding the Bell of Sessions, and getting the historical artifact returned to its rightful home.
The first Tioga County Courthouse was built in 1823, and the Bell of Sessions was added to the building in 1855, used to call the court into session. After the new courthouse was built in 1931 the towers on the old courthouse were lowered the bell was removed, and would later be placed in the Croton Hose Co. No. 3 fire station on Talcott Street. In 1952 the bell was removed and donated to the Lounsberry Methodist Church in Nichols.
Tioga County Legislature Chairperson Marte Sauerbrey referred to Sedore as an “historical investigator.” At the March 2021 meeting of the legislature Sedore was appointed as Tioga County Historian for another two years.
Most of the towns and villages in Tioga County have hard working historians, working to preserve the municipalities past while moving forward.
