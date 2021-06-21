At a ceremony at the Candor Town Pavilion, the Candor Community Services Corporation (CCSC) presented Denice Peckins with the Candor Citizen of the Year Award.
Peckins is the 35th Candor citizen to be presented with this award. As an active member of the community Peckins is most known for her work with the Open Hearts Dinners at the McKendree United Methodist Church, where she plans and supervises the productions of the dinners every week and has since 2009.
Reverend Bill Pucky told about coming to this community about two years ago, when the church was serving about 170 meals, but the drive ups and home deliveries have increased, especially since the pandemic.
In 2020 they were averaging about 400 to 500 a week, and still Peckins made sure everyone was fed and the food was delicious.
Resident Nancy Riggs, one of the many volunteers who assist with the Open Hearts Dinners, said, “Denice is amazing and makes wonderful food even out of leftovers.”
Bob Riggs talked about how difficult it can be working with volunteers at times.
“Sometimes [it’s] like kicking a dead whale down the beach,” he lamented, but he said Denice manages to get the job done, and all those working with her want to help her.
Peckins is also a member of the cemetery association board; she has taught Sunday school and worked at a pre-school, all in Candor.
Roy Yarrington said Peckins was one of his former students when he taught at Candor Central Schools and that he is very proud of her.
Since 1976 the Candor Community Services Corporation has always been comprised of people brought together by the board’s mission “to promote the betterment and wellbeing of the Candor community and its members.”
At first its focus was to bring a doctor’s office to Candor. When it was successful it went on to other projects. Projects it has helped with include the Candor Family Care Center, former Schaeffer House board home for the elderly, the annual tea honoring the Citizen of the Year, and book shelves for free kid’s books.
It has supported various youth sports programs as well as the food pantry, college scholarships for people who volunteer in Candor, special concerts and gatherings, and the Candor Community Chorus and the Candor EMS, among others.
CCSC’s president Melvin Foster added that the group is always looking for more members as well as nominations for Citizen of the Year.
