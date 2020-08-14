Pastor Edward Hart started OBF (Open Bible Fellowship) Mission over five years ago. OBF meets on Thursday evenings at the Bostwick Auction and Antique Mall in Candor.
Over that five years, OBF has gained about 35 followers helping to support such worthy local organizations such as Rural Ministry and the Mission and provided scholarships for kids wanting to go to summer camp at Maple Ridge (formerly El Rancho De Paz), just to name a few of the community services they have supported.
Hart has spent his life spreading his faith and helping to start up churches and missions wherever life has led him, and now he has announced that after being a pastor for over 32 years he will retire from the OBF. He will pass the reins over to Pastor Chris Corlett, who took over April 1.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, Hart would grow up in the South, spending a good share of his childhood in places like Arkansas and Mississippi. As his father was an active member of the American military, often the family had to move.
Hart graduated high school in Arkansas in 1962, then attended Central Baptist College in Arkansas until 1966. Once earning his degree he would pastor in Arkansas for awhile, then move on to Texas.
After Texas his life would move him to Northern Minnesota, where he would help form three churches and end up living there for about eight years.
Next Hart would be pastor at a church in Illinois for about nine years; then he and his spouse would wind up in New York, where they have lived for about 24 years in Tioga County, first in the Owego area, then in Candor. His spouse, a teacher, later would serve as principal at a school in Watertown.
Hart would be the catalyst to help start about 25 churches in various areas of New York, serving as the Director of Central New York Southern Baptist for over 25 years. He was mainly director of missions and a resource person for newly forming congregations.
The pandemic stopped OBF from meeting for a time, but the Bible study and the sermons were held virtually with Hart in attendance.
Currently the Harts are in the process of selling their home in Candor and getting ready to live as Nomads in their RV, hooking up with a Christian RV Group who will be traveling and doing missions in other parts of the country.
This will also allow the Harts the opportunity to visit siblings in Arkansas and their daughters in Texas, yet they still plan to return to Candor in the summer. Many Candor residents wished them well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.