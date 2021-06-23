The 2021 Tioga County Dairy Princess Coronation Ceremonies were held on June 12. Pictured is 2021-2022 Dairy Princess Megan Henry, and her court, who will represent Tioga County’s Dairy Industry with their educational status come fall (left to right): Kate Guiles - seventh grade at Newark Valley Central School - Dairy Ambassador, Laura Ludwig - ninth grade at Newark Valley Central School - Dairy Ambassador, Megan Henry - Freshman at SUNY Potsdam - Dairy Princess, Addison Aman - Senior at Candor High School - Alternate Dairy Princess, Aundrea Zorn - Eighth grade at Tioga Central School - Dairy Ambassador, Grace Guiles - seventh grade at Newark Valley Central School. Absent: Rosie Hines - freshman at Monroe Community College - Alternate Dairy Princess, and Makenna Zorn - eighth grade at Tioga Central School - Diary Ambassador.