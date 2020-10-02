With the general election only a month away, some Tioga County residents still have questions about when, where, and how to vote. This information, gathered from the Tioga County Board of Elections, should help answer your questions.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. While the Presidential election gets most of the attention, also on the ballot are a state Supreme Court justice, members of Congress, NY State assembly and senate, and three uncontested local races in Candor and Spencer.
If you want to vote in this election, make sure you register no later than Oct. 9. Registered voters can check their registration status online at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.
There are many ways to make sure your vote counts this year. Voting in person ensures that your ballot gets counted as soon as you cast it. And if you make a mistake, such as making an “X” in the circle instead of filling it in completely, the scanner will reject the ballot and an election inspector will give you a new one.
Early Voting
Want to avoid the crowd on Election Day? Vote early. Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 24 and ends Sunday, Nov. 1. Early voting for Tioga County residents takes place at the Tioga County Board of Elections located at 1062 State Route 38, Owego. Polls are open for early voting:
Sat., Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 25 from noon – 5 p.m.
Mon., Oct. 26 from noon – 8p.m.
Tue., Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 28 from noon – 8 p.m.
Thu., Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Absentee Ballots
Anyone can request an absentee ballot, and there are a number of ways to do so: by mail, fax, email, online, or calling the board of elections. To make sure you receive your ballot in time, allow at least 15 days for it to travel by mail. Or you can pick up an absentee ballot in person any time up to the day before Election Day.
To request absentee ballots online, visit the state portal at absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov or the county website at www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/board-of-elections (click on “Online Absentee Application Portal is Now Available”). You can also call the Tioga County Board of Elections at 607-687-8261, send an email to: VoteTioga@co.tioga.ny.us or send a fax request to 607-687-6348.
Because of concerns regarding mailing in absentee ballots, the Tioga County Board of Elections is installing a clearly labeled and secure absentee ballot drop box near the entrance to the Health and Human Services Building at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego. They expect to install the drop box in early Oct.. The drop box will be available for ballot drop-off until 9 p.m. on Election Night. They assure voters that “bipartisan election staff” will collect ballots daily.
Absentee voters may also drop off their completed absentee ballots directly at the Board of Elections, at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. week days, during the extended office hours on Oct. 20 and 22 (open until 7 p.m.), or any additional time the office is open for Early Voting.
Absentee voters can also drop off their filled-in ballots at any polling location on Election Day. Voters only dropping off absentee ballots may bypass any line and proceed to the table near the entrance that is marked with a sign indicating “Absentee Ballot Drop-Off.” The election inspectors at this table will accept and secure absentee ballots. When polls close on Election Night, all absentee materials will be secured with a tamper-evident seal and returned to the Board of Elections.
Local polling locations for the General Election on Nov. 3:
•Spencer Town Hall, 79 East Tioga St, 14883
•Barton Town Hall, 304 State Route 17C, Waverly 14892
•Lockwood Fire Department, 34 Main St, Lockwood 14859
•Candor Fire Station, 74 Owego Rd, Candor 13743
•Weltonville Fire Company, 3232 W Creek Rd, Newark Valley 13811
•Newark Valley Fire Department, 7151 State Route 38, Newark Valley 13811
For more information, questions, or help regarding voting, please visit the Tioga County Board of Elections website at tiogacountyny.com/departments/board-of-elections or call (607) 687-6348.
