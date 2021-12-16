At the end of March, New York state became the 15th state in the country to legalize recreational marijuana when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed bill S.854-A/A. 1248-A on March 31. The bill allows for adult use marijuana and fulfills a “key component” of Cuomo’s 2021 State of the State agenda.
So what does this mean?
Individuals can now legally possess up to three ounces of marijuana, or have up to five pounds of marijuana stored securely in your home, but no home cultivation is allowed as of yet. Eventually, when people are allowed to grow at home, they will be able to grow up to six plants for personal use (three mature plants and three immature plants) and a maximum of 12 plants per household (six mature and six immature), even if there are three or more adults aged 21 or over in the residence. This marijuana cannot be sold and must be used for personal use only.
Smoking marijuana is allowed anywhere cigarette smoking is allowed. You can’t yet purchase marijuana without a prescription or sell it without a license until state regulators finish writing up rules. The bill established the Office of Cannabis Management, whose role is to design and implement framework for regulating medical and adult-use marijuana and licensing for marijuana producers, distributors and retailers.
In the months since, the Cannabis Control Board has been meeting regularly to discuss things like cannibinoid hemp regulations and regulations for the cultivation of medical cannabis — both of which have been passed.
As we approach the end of the year, municipalities are one by one figuring out their next steps. Namely, Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act enacted in March gives cities, towns and villages until Dec. 31 of this year to pass a local law that makes a request to the state’s Cannabis Control Board to opt out of hosting retail and/or on-site cannabis consumption licenses. These local laws are then subject to public referendums, though they may take place after the Dec. 31 deadline.
Localities that opt-out by Dec. 31 can always opt back in, but localities that don’t opt-out cannot opt-out at a later time. Licensing likely won’t begin until mid-way through 2022 at the earliest. We took a look at what municipalities around Tompkins County are doing.
Ithaca
The discussion around marijuana retail has been fairly quiet in Ithaca, mostly because there isn’t much of one to be had. Back in May, Tom Knipe, deputy director of economic development for the city, met with the Planning and Economic Development Committee to discuss it and it hasn’t been brought up since. At the time he said he had already heard from locals interested in opening dispensaries when it’s possible. Things were still in preliminary stages at the time as the city awaited state regulations, and Knipe said this month that there’s not much of an update.
At the meeting in May there was some discussion about zoning regulations, with Alderperson Cynthia Brock saying she supported keeping retail cannabis shops in commercial zones and keeping a buffer between dispensaries to create a saturation limit.
Knipe said they’d continue doing research and would bring legislation to Common Council when the timing was right. There will be four new faces on Council in January, and Knipe said he hopes to give a presentation to them in January or February 2022.
There were no people who spoke publicly in that meeting for or against cannabis retail, but from Knipe’s comments it appears the response has been mostly positive, if not apathetic from the general public.
The town of Ithaca will also not be opting out of marijuana sales or consumption licenses, with little to no discussion being had about the issue.
Newfield
In Newfield the Town Board nearly voted to opt out, but at the last minute Joanne James, Newfield Town Board member, was swayed by fellow board members Casey Powers and Heather McCarty to opt in instead.
“I was the swing vote,” James told the Newfield News Dec 13. She said she was confident in her decision to opt out when she walked into the Dec. 9 town board meeting.
“I had convinced myself we were going to opt out and spend a little more time researching and a little bit more time talking about it,” she said, “but I actively listened and came to the conclusion we should opt in.”
Newfield Town Board Members Mike Allinger and Christine Laughlin voted to opt out.
James believes the spread of legal marijuana sales is inevitable, especially given that surrounding municipalities like Enfield, Ulysses and Ithaca have decided to not opt out as well.
“I felt like, why should Newfield lose out on an opportunity and lose out on some sales tax revenue?” she said.
James said she believes the regulations that will be instituted will make the products in dispensaries safer than their illegally purchased counterparts.
Members of the public have not been clamoring to convince the board one way or the other, according to James, who said she can recall no more than two people stating their opinion, both speaking to the board during one of their meetings. She said she believes they were both were in favor of retail legalization in Newfield.
The Newfield Town Planning Board sent the Newfield Town Board a letter with its official stance, which is that the town board should opt out to give more time for research and continued discussion, James said, adding that the board “does absolutely fabulous work,” despite the fact the town board ultimately voted another way.
Trumansburg
In Trumansburg, Village Mayor Rordan Hart said the village board decided back in September not to opt out and has not given much thought to the matter since — nor has the board heard a peep out of the public for or against it, he added.
There was no desire among any members of the Trumansburg Village Board of Trustees to discuss the possibility of opting out — they decided the board’s time would be better spent on other issues, Hart said.
The sales tax revenue could be meaningful for the village, Hart said, and the legalization of dispensaries could be addressed in the village’s site plan, which is currently under review and revision.
Hindsight is 20/20, the mayor said. “If we opt out without much public input and year-one sales see a massive tax number, in hindsight we’ll say, ‘why did we opt out and miss out,’” he explained. “If sales are paltry and there are problems everywhere, people will ask, ‘why didn’t we opt out?’”
“The reality is, Trumansburg has a significant number of bars and restaurants, and that’s part of what makes it as vibrant as it is, so we’re not strangers to regulating that kind of establishment through our zoning. I’m confident we’ll be able to,” Hart added. He also said he believes it will be two years at the minimum before New York State sets all of its regulations and dispensaries start popping up in small communities.
He said marijuana dispensaries may likely be treated similarly to bars, in which case would-be establishments would have to go through the regulatory equivalent of the the State Liquor Authority, where “the rules are well formed,” Hart said, “and that authority has a lot of teeth to it.”
Surrounding Town of Ulysses recently joined Trumansburg in its decision, choosing not to opt out as well.
Spencer/Van Etten
The Village of Spencer joined the towns of Spencer and Van Etten in opting out of the New York State cannabis law to permit cannabis sales or on-site use, known as cannabis lounges.
Prior to the Dec. 6 meeting, the board held a public hearing to hear from the citizens their views on the cannabis law and what the village should do. More than a dozen residents came out for the public hearing to share their views, an unusually large number compared to the average public hearing.
Many of the citizens spoke in favor of allowing sales and many were also in favor of on-site usage establishments. A few voices spoke up in support of the proposed opt-out law stating they did not personally care about people buying or using marijuana but they recommended waiting to see how it will go in other municipalities first. In the end the board largely agreed with the dissident voices stating that the regulations and rules about cannabis businesses are not yet published by the governing board of the state. They chose not to opt-in until they are clear on what they are choosing.
The viewpoint in favor of opting in believes that the village is losing an important revenue stream for the village taxpayers. Village resident Jeff Luciano, who owns a cannabis processing business in Waverly and advocates for Tioga County jobs and prosperity, told the board that he planned to circulate a petition to put a permissive referendum on the next general election in March.
Lansing
Village of Lansing trustees voted Nov. 15 to opt-in to cannabis retail dispensaries and opt-out of on-site consumption. According to Ronny Hardaway, Village of Lansing Mayor, “A majority of our trustees felt that retail establishments for cannabis products would be much like retail establishments for alcohol and they would not be disruptive to the Village of Lansing community.” He said that the on-site consumption guidelines were ambiguous and trustees “felt that these establishments would not be beneficial or welcomed in the Village.”
Hardaway believes residents’ reactions to the plan have been mostly positive. Before voting, the village held two public hearings to solicit resident input. Hardaway said that the retail spaces near Route 13 and Triphammer Road would be a convenient location for a licensed dispensary. He is not aware of any business plans to operate. “I suspect that potential businesses are waiting to see how New York State will license cannabis dispensaries,” said Hardaway.
“Overall, I feel that cannabis legalization is a positive development,” he said. “The licensing and regulation of cannabis products and sales will guarantee the quality and safety of consumed cannabis. Also, legalization allows individuals with medical needs for cannabis to easily obtain and maintain their required dosages. Hopefully, legalized cannabis will promote research and development of new cannabis-based medications to expand treatments for physical and mental illnesses.”
The Town of Lansing has not yet voted on retail dispensaries or cannabis consumption establishments. A public hearing is planned at the next town board meeting on Dec. 15. The Town will likely make a decision on the two proposed laws after the hearing.
Ed Lavigne, Town of Lansing Supervisor, did not want to answer any questions about cannabis until after the public hearing.
Groton
Both the Town and Village of Groton voted early on this fall to opt-out of both proposed laws. At a public hearing on the two laws on Sept. 14, Town Supervisor Don Scheffler said he was not comfortable with opting in because the fine details of the laws still needed to be hashed out.
“As [of] yet, the rules and regulations are not finalized and municipalities only have until Dec. 31 to pass a law subject to permissive referendum to prohibit this to happen, otherwise ‘opting out,’” Scheffler said at the meeting. “This is our only chance ever to opt out. We can rescind the law and opt back in at any time in the future. Since we don’t really have the regulations and rules yet, and we don’t know how this is all going to play out, I would like to opt out.”
Dryden
The Village Board of Trustees made the decision to opt out of both laws back in mid-October. Similar to Groton’s municipalities, Mayor Mike Murphy said the village board preferred to step back for the time being in order to make an informed decision.
“We really don’t know what’s going to happen,” Murphy said. “We’re not sure how [much] our citizens are going to be happy with it one way or the other, because it’s unknown. We think the best thing is to wait-and[-see] approach and evaluate it, and then at that point we consider the villagers – what do they think. But right now, you’re making a decision without any real information other than it will be legal and that there will be places that it will be sold. What it does to the community – [whether it] has an effect or not – we don’t know.”
The town, on the other hand, has decided to opt-in to both laws. Deputy Supervisor Dan Lamb said the town council made its decision based on the success of legalizing cannabis in other states.
“We’re aware that other states have done this and not had problems,” Lamb said. “Colorado is nine years into their program, and they haven’t suffered deleterious setbacks that so many people are saying are going to happen here. We’re seeing a lot of community — well, I don’t want to say a lot — but some community members come forward and say it’s going to create all these problems, and that just hasn’t been the case in the states that have already done this.”
Even though the specific rules and regulations — licensing processes, for instance — the council still thought it was a good idea to opt-in from the get go.
“I guess municipalities have a choice — they can sit on the sidelines and let other municipalities try it and see how it works,” Lamb said. “The experiences from other states like Colorado, the municipalities that opted out changed their mind in a few short years and started opting in. It hasn’t — in Colorado — you didn’t see more municipalities opt-out; they had a certain number opt-out and then slowly they’ve been opting in as they see the sky didn’t fall and that this is not the threat that it was made out to be.”
