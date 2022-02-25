“There’s so much history here,” Carol Henry said of Candor, the town where she raised her family. “The people in the village and their families are some of the original that settled here.”
There is something unique about Candor that inspires people to keep its history alive. That special something is actually the people, Henry said, who inspire each other to do the work, decade after decade, so that new generations can discover their town’s past.
The Candor History Center even has a dedicated group of volunteers that keeps everything organized; the women meet from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday they sort through documents and pull records and photos for the public to view. People can show up during that time, or they can call and make an appointment to view archived items at other times at (607) 759-4001.
“People coming in are no longer from Candor, or their families are coming to do some research on their family’s homes and businesses that their families were involved in,” Henry said. “So it’s nice to have that group together, and the ladies are spending so much time and doing a fantastic job.”
The Candor Historical Society is a very active organization with a new president, Nancy Riggs, who stepped into the role last June.
Renovations for the new history center building—the old Grange building on Main Street—have been underway for the last five years and are still continuing. Henry said the building still needs new siding, windows, doors, flooring in some areas, insulation, and new handicap bathrooms, as well as some septic and water work. The bathrooms are already paid for with a grant, but as with many of the ongoing projects, the actual construction will have to wait until the weather warms up.
Henry has already secured some grant funding for the renovations, and she continues to seek out new grant opportunities.
All of Candor History Center’s programs are free and open to the public, and they have a full schedule of education talks lined up for the coming year.
In the past the Historical Society has also hosted school trips to the library, where the children would learn about the history of the town and its early settlers. In the future, once renovations are complete, Henry said the society would like to start up programs geared more toward children.
“We want to make sure we’re all-inclusive of all age groups and interests, including genealogy and working with obituaries,” Henry said. It is the volunteers ready to step up and put the time and energy into these potential programs that make these future plans possible.
“There is so much volunteerism in the community,” Henry said. “We see it, and we feel it, and we’re thankful for it.”
For Henry, the the history center upgrade is a family affair. Her son, Gary, Jr., did the inspection of the building to make sure everything is up to code; her husband, Gary, has taken on the role of maintenance man and building manager, working with contractors and overseeing the work.
For everyone involved it is a labor of love, and payment comes in the form of …
“One thing I find very interesting is no one gets paid, even me as historian,” Henry said, “so it really speaks to what Candor is all about: service and volunteerism.”
For more information about the Candor Historical Society, visit its Facebook page or its website, candorhistoricalsociety.weebly.com.
