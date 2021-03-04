Junior-senior high school basketball games and wrestling matches resumed across Tioga County earlier this month, following the New York State Department of Health’s decision to resume “high-risk” sports. After waiting nearly a year to compete in school sports again, Candor Central School District student-athletes are finally back in the gymnasium, wearing their jerseys and face masks.
Candor’s boys varsity basketball coach, Nate Thomas, said the collaboration among members of the school community has allowed Candor to return to interscholastic athletics amid the pandemic.
“It’s quite the feat,” Thomas said. “We’ve had our athletic director, the director of our league and the head of our section do a really good job of coming together to give these kids something that resembles a normal season.”
The safety and wellbeing of everyone is the top priority in providing students with an opportunity to compete this year. Athletic Director Peter Ahart said attendance is taken each game and only 50 people are allowed in the gymnasium at a time in case contact tracing is necessary.
“We’ve been working really hard on protocols and safety measures to put in place that are league-wide so that we can all be on the same page and know what to expect when we go to other school districts,” Ahart said.
The sanitation procedures, mask requirement, and social distancing policies are in accordance with New York State’s Guidance. Additionally, the district has strengthened protocols using the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Return to Play Guidance.
“The protocols were all put into place before the season actually started, so everybody could get the hang of it and go through that learning process,” Ahart said.
A typical sport season is 15 weeks, but this year the season began on Feb. 1 and will end on March 6. With only a five-week season, Thomas said his team makes sure every practice counts.
“It’s been almost a year since kids were out of sports and it was really detrimental to a lot of the kids here and the families and coaches too,” Thomas said. “No player has ever begged to go for two hours and that has happened a few times already.”
CCSD student-athletes have been preparing for the possibility of being able to compete by participating in open gyms. As basketball, wrestling, bowling and non-competitive cheerleading wrap up, fall sports are scheduled to begin in March.
“As I was sitting there watching the game, I couldn’t help but think of all the work that went into getting those kids back on the court, from the coaches and the families, to the kids,” Ahart said. “It was just a bit overwhelming, to say the least, to see the kids back on the court. They needed this.”
