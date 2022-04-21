At the April 12 regular meeting of the Tioga County Legislature, the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency (TCVSA) applied for a NY State Office Mental Health’s Suicide Prevention Center two-year “CARES UP” grant to set up and implement a model national program called the Expiration of Term Service-Sponsorship Program in collaboration with the counties of Cayuga, Chemung, Cortland, Schuyler and Tompkins.
The TCVSA was notified that it had received the two-year grant in a total of $70,000 ($40,000 for the first year, and $30,000 for the second year) to implement a community based program throughout the six counties in order to assist transitioning service members and veterans as they shift from military to civilian life.
Tioga County Department of Social Services has received a grant through the Regional Youth Justice Team in the amount of $10,000 to decrease youth’s progression in the Juvenile Justice System. The Tioga County Department of Social Services has also received funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 in the amount of $12,080.
Tioga County Mental Hygiene (TCMH) has been allocated to pass through state aid funding for the Dwyer Program; funding to provide services including non-clinical interventions, outreach, suicide prevention, and peer to peer counseling for Veterans suffering with PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury and any veteran looking to reintegrate into civilian society. (The Dwyer Program is available to all veterans, members of the Armed Forces, National Guard, Army Reserve and their families. TCMH intends to contract with Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency to provide these services with the appropriation of the $100,000 funds.
The Tioga County Legislature authorized a transfer of funds for the purchase of an iPad for the Economic Development and Planning Office in the amount of $998.98.
Tioga County Economic Development and Planning was approved to create the Education Workforce Coordinator position that will be funded by way of grant funds, and authorized the appointment of Sean Lanning to the position. The Hooker Foundation will be providing the funds for this positon by way of a grant in the amount of $100,000 annually over a three year period.
The Legislature authorized a resolution creating and filling two temporary, full-time Public Health Educators through June 30, 2022 via the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) Enhanced Detection grant. The two temporary, full-time educators will receive and hourly rate of $21.67.
The legislature authorized the submission of the Appalachian Regional Commission Power grant application. Southern Tier Network (STN) has agreed to partner in this project to bring dark fiber to northern Tioga County, and construct, own and operate the approximate 20 mile route along the TCIDA railroad from the Village of Owego to Route 79 in Richford. The TC Legislature has allocated $750,000 (to broadband expansion from the ARPA.)
Teresea Leary, FNP has been appointed to the Board of Health to fill the unexpired term of Erica Haray-Butcher, MS.
Elizabeth Myers’, Director of Social Services, 2022 annual salary has been increased from $72,066 to $80,066 retroactive to March 10, 2022.
The legislature authorized the Director of Emergency Services to create two Assistant Fire Coordinator (PT) positons and fill positions with Steve Solomon and Michael Roden at an annual rate of $5,200.
Kelly Johnson is appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Elections effective April 25, 2022 at an annual salary of $41,235, and Joan David was appointed Election Worker (PT) effective May 11, 2022 at a rate of $13.85 an hour.
Two proclamations were passed. The first, read and presented by legislature Barb Roberts, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Tioga County Council on the Arts. The council operates two galleries for the public exhibition and sales of local artist’s work and provides studio space as well as promoting events annually that bring art, live music and more to the community. The Council also operates Art A La Carte, a program that provides free art supplies to children who attend Summer Meal sites around the county.
The second proclamation proclaims April 2022 as Child Abuse Prevention Month. The Tioga County Department of Social Services receive 1,215 reports of alleged abuse/neglect involving 2,620 children in 2021.
