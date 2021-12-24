Walk into one of Candor Elementary School’s Enrichment Labs and you will find kids busy at work. They might be separating pigments from leaves, programming a robot’s path through a maze, or building balloon floats for a Thanksgiving Day parade. But what looks like play from the outside is serious work inside the lab.
“We’re all about communication, collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking,” said Kate Handy. She and Kristin Hodges run the Enrichment Labs, making sure that the program is open—and accessible—to every student, from Pre-K to sixth grade.
While the activities in the Enrichment Lab focus on STEAM activities and learning, Handy and Hodges ensure that social-emotional learning is integral to the program. “We provide experiences that teachers would love to, but often don’t have the time to in their regular classrooms,” said Hodges.
At the same time, the Enrichment teachers make sure their activities touch on technology and science standards that might otherwise get lost in the bustle of a busy school day. At the turn of the millennium, there was a concern that students were not being prepared for a future in an increasingly technological world. There was a push to incorporate more science, technology, engineering, and math. This STEM-based curriculum, which emphasizes student inquiry, teamwork, and critical thinking, began to reflect the real world where those disciplines are integrated. STEM also prioritizes project-based and inquiry-based learning.
STEAM education adds an important, previously missing piece: art. For an architect to design a building or bridge, she needs to understand the science and engineering, the technology and math involved. She also needs to understand and use the principles of industrial design. Art, as Leonardo da Vinci noted, is integral to science.
Candor Elementary students may not know about the principles of industrial design, but they definitely understand the engineering process: ask, imagine, plan, create, improve, communicate. These words are posted along one wall of each of the two Enrichment Labs.
“Engineers aren’t the only ones who use this process,” said Hodges. “Many people do, even race car drivers.” So do the students. At the beginning of the year they were challenged to find out how many colors are inside a leaf. Handy described how they ground leaves in a blender, then added alcohol to dissolve pigments. Students then used coffee filter strips to separate the yellow, orange, and green pigments as leaf-juice wicked up the filter paper.
Using Chromebooks and robots and a block-based coding program, students explored algorithms, loops, and syntax – all parts of computer coding. As Thanksgiving neared, the kids read Balloons over Broadway, a picture book biography of Tony Sarg who designed the huge balloons that are an iconic part of the Macy’s Parade. Like Tony, teams of students used principles of puppetry to create marionettes and balloons. Then, using greenscreen and video technology, they recorded their own Macy’s Parade featuring their creations.
“Students are engaged in the process of learning, and work together to achieve their goals,” said Hodges. “The kids who don’t always do well in the classroom find their passion and discover how they can do well here in the Enrichment Lab.”
Aside from instructions and other information required for projects, there is not a lot of reading in the Enrichment Lab. But there is a huge emphasis on writing. Students need to draft plans, which in many cases means drawing a flow chart or picture. They write notes and fill out planning sheets. Whether they are measuring materials, thinking through the logic of computer commands, designing the joints of a marionette, or figuring out the logistics of getting every single sixth-grader in the right position for a drone photo – their brains are busy, said Handy.
Funding for the innovative cross-curricular program comes through the CARES Act. This legislation provides funding to address issues related to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. And one of those issues facing the educational community is the return to the classroom from an extended period of remote learning.
“We’re coming back from isolation,” Katie Volpicelli, elementary school principal said. “Not only are we returning from a year when kids were doing remote learning or half-days, but we’re also incorporating newly-adopted English and Language Arts curriculums.” So while each grade gets their seventy minutes in the Enrichment Lab, their teachers gather for an hour of professional development. This is an integral part of the program, she explains, and will help teachers as they respond to their students’ academic needs in reading and math.
Volpicelli feels the kids are benefitting from the enrichment program. The activities challenge students to try new things, try them a different way, and tap into different modes of learning. “All students have the opportunity to thrive during Enrichment,” said Volpicelli.
