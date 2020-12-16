The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fatal one-car motor vehicle crash in Candor on Dec. 14.
The operator of the vehicle, Jacob B. Rogers, 16, of Nichols, was found to be deceased at the scene, according to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office on Dec. 15.
The single passenger was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office was called to the crash, which took place on Park Settlement Road, around 10 p.m.
It was found that Rogers’ 2003 Toyota Camry was traveling south when it went off the westerly side of the roadway, where it overturned and came to rest on its roof.
The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Owego Police Department, New York State Police, Candor Fire Department, Weltonville Fire Department, Candor EMS, Guthrie Air-Med, and Tioga County Hazardous Material Response Team.
The investigation by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Accident Investigation Unit is ongoing at this time.
