Tioga County would like to inform tenants and landlords that the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (REAP) is accepting applications starting June 1 at 9 a.m.
The New York State program is designed to help those who have struggled to pay their rent and utilities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Renters of residential dwellings in New York State may be eligible for emergency rental assistance if their household gross income is at or below 80% of Tioga County’s area median income and a member of the household received unemployment benefits or experienced other financial hardship due to the pandemic on or after March 13, 2020.
The applicant must also be obligated to pay rent at their primary residence and have overdue rent at their current residence for rent owed on or after March 13, 2021.
Households of one are eligible if the household income is at or below $40,500. Households of two qualify if the household income is at or below $46,300. For a household of three the requirement is an income at or below $52,100, and a household of four is $57,850. For a full list of income eligibility for households of greater than four, visit tiogacountyny.com/media/9565/erap-ad-june-1-date-final.pdf.
If you are a Tioga County renter or landlord wishing to apply, go online to otda.ny.gov/programs/emergency-rental-assistance.
If you need assistance accessing a computer and/or help with completing the application and submitting documents, please call Tioga County DSS at (607) 687-8500.
New York State OTDA, not Tioga DSS, is responsible for determining eligibility and payments.
