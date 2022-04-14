On April 9 at 11:30 a.m., the Beulah Patterson Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) held a monthly meeting and luncheon at the Newark Valley Church of Christ.
This national society is a lineage organization which enables women to serve God, family and nation through the preservation of American heritage, promotion of education opportunities and encouragement of active citizenship according to their mission statement.
Their objective is to perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women of the American War for Independence, to promote education and foster patriotism.
The Beulah Patterson Brown Chapter was organized on April 13, 1917, in Newark Valley and has a current membership of about 41. Most of the members are Newark Valley residents, but anyone with an interest in genealogy and history are welcome to join, and they are looking for new members.
Beulah Patterson Brown was a pioneer woman and the widow of Revolutionary War Captain Abraham Brown of Stockbridge, MA, who died in 1711. She came with her five sons in 1796 to Newark Valley, “the Land of Promise,” as one of the sixty properties of the Boston Purchase. She gave land and helped to organize the first church in Tioga County.
After the group enjoyed a covered dish lunch that they all furnished, they held a meeting. Regent Karen Messersmith brought the meeting to order. She read a correspondence from the Owego Hose Team; who the DAR helped get a grant to help with the restoration of the old fire engine. A representative is supposed to attend a meeting of the DAR in the future but has not been able to schedule it as yet.
Messersmith reported on the President General of the National Society of DAR, who is currently trying to travel to all 50 states to check in with all DAR chapters, and she is keeping a blog of her travels for anyone interested.
There was much discussion on how to attract new members, and they are also making plans for a memorial service for five members (sisters) who passed but COVID kept the group from gathering to honor them.
They also discussed moving their commemorative items and their monthly meetings to the Newark Valley Historical Society’s new building. They need to look into the insurance they need and how much room they will need for the physical items.
As well as talking about doing a memorial ceremony for the sisters that have passed, they also talked of doing an anniversary celebration, possibly in the fall, for the sisters; one is celebrating her 10th anniversary with the group and four their twentieth anniversary with the group. A few prospective members were also on hand for the meeting; busy working on their needed documentation to join.
A committee was appointed to find nominations of members who may want to serve as an officer. Any interested have to have been a member for one year at least. The committee will have to provide a report by May.
A tentative plan was also discussed for a picnic in June and possible trip to Beulah Patterson Brown grave site as she is buried in a cemetery in Newark Valley.
Family members will be notified for the plans for the Memorial Service in May for sisters that have passed so they may attend if they so desire.
The meeting adjourned at 2 p.m.
Further Information
If you are interested in joining the organization you can look at their web site NSDAR at www.dar.org for more information as to what they do. Locally you can contact Registrar Arlene Niemeyer at 607-798-0499; or email her at dar.arlene721@earthlink.net.
