The Candor Chamber of Commerce is very busy getting ready for their annual Candor Daffodil Festival, to be held on Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Candor Ball Field on 40 Spencer Avenue in Candor.
This year’s festival will be abiding by the COVID-19 regulations, of course, of social distancing and expecting everyone to wear masks. Despite there being a limit to the number of vendors and keeping them spaced, the chamber is still expecting over 30 vendors present for the event.
Vendors such as local businesses like the Side Hill Acres Goat Farm, and local groups such as the Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers, are going to be on hand along with some from farther away, such as Fingerlakes wines and cheeses.
Food trucks with delicious food and live music and vendors with unique gift ideas will be there. Also, as those in attendance walk around they will be able to enjoy live music.
There is free parking (even a handicapped accessible area), and no entrance fee; no smoking and pets allowed. Best part of all with the festival is a portion of the proceeds will be benefitting the Candor Emergency Squad to help keep the community and beyond safe.
Candor Chamber of Commerce President Rita Kellogg urges those who are interested to sign up through Suzanne at the Candor Chamber of Commerce website if you are willing to help cut the daffodils at the daffodil farm in Candor.
The family will not be doing tours this year, but they still need help cutting and delivering the daffodils to various nursing homes and more in the area as they have done in the past.
Besides the excitement and benefit of the Daffodil Festival, the Friends of the Candor Free Library will be holding a book sale on May 1 at the Candor Free Library. Part of the book sale is being planned to be outside, and part of it inside, in the basement of the Candor Library. There will be a limit to the number of folks allowed inside at one time, and social distancing and masks will be expected.
The pandemic has kept many home and spending more hours reading, and with the cancellation of many of the Candor festivals last year, the Friends of the Candor Free Library have an abundance of books on hand. Tentative time for the book sale is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., also on May 1. Those interested in attaining some good reading, be sure to stop by on your way to or from the Daffodil Festival.
The Hi Way Dairy Bar in Candor is also open, and the Candor Girl Scouts have posted boxes of children’s books available to those interested.
As Candor opens up more, that weekend will also be a three-day flea market at the Bostwick Antique and Auction House. The flea market will be running on Thursday, April 29, Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all three days.
Be sure to come and enjoy the events in Candor, but please remember the COVID-19 regulations and social distance and wear masks. Also say a prayer and keep your fingers crossed for a good spring weekend with lots of sunshine.
