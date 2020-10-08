On Oct. 5, Candor Central School District announced that it received notification from the Tioga County Health Department that there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the elementary school.
In a letter by Superintendent Jeffrey Kisloski published on the district’s website, Kisloski states that the individual’s identity cannot be released and asked that the public respect the individual’s privacy.
Per New York State Department of Health guidelines, any person who was in contact with the confirmed case will be quarantined by the Tioga County Health Department for 14 days.
A contact tracing investigation is underway, the letter said, and anyone exposed will be contacted by the health department.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and keep our community informed,” Kisloski said in the letter. “Please note, the Candor School Reopening Plan was designed to cohort our students in a manner that allows the District to continue to operate effectively.”
Any additional updates will be provided via the district website, candorcsd.org.
On Friday, Tioga Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey urged people to stay home for the weekend, posting on Facebook that “it has become more evident in the last ten days the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Tioga County is directly related to community spread/transmission of the virus for a variety of reasons, including more people socializing in the community and participating in larger gatherings.”
On Sept. 25 the Tioga County Legislative Office reported nine active cases of the virus in Tioga County. By Oct. 5 that number had jumped to 65.
In Chemung County, on Oct. 6 the county health department reported there were 41 new cases.
“Sadly, we have another COVID-19 related death to report today,” the county’s press release stated. “The virus affects people differently. Some recover, but others will die. Please do your part to protect the most vulnerable among us.”
The man was a 94-year-old male from the City of Elmira, according to a separate press release by Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss.
The health department asked that people wear a mask, social distance, wash their hands, stay home, and clean and disinfect. This latest death brings the death toll to seven in Chemung County.
