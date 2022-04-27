The Candor Daffodil Festival, sponsored by the Candor Chamber of Commerce, will take place at the Candor Ball Field, 40 Spencer Rd. (Route 96), Candor this Saturday.
The festival will feature live music all day, food, many vendors, and lots of activities for kids and adults alike. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be all types of vendors, including handcrafted wood items, jewelry, soaps and lotions, clothing, pet treats, oils, antiques, interesting displays, and unique items will be featured. It is a great opportunity to find a special Mother’s Day gift. There will be delicious food from multiple food trucks. Enjoy wine, beer, cider, and cheese tastings as well.
Some of the bands and musicians playing during the day include Purple Lightning, Ghost Train, Trish & The Fish Fray Band, After Market, Scott Haner and the Foundry Street Band, Rose Alaimo, Spuds & Taggit and Gary Jennings.
The Daffodil Festival is an expansion on the wonderful Daffodil Daze event the Zamoiski family holds each spring in Candor. Each spring, the Zamoiski family opens their fields for two weekends as a living tribute to Joy Zamoiski, who passed in 2014.
Daffodil Daze started when the Zamoiski children honoring their mother with a daffodil surprise in celebration of her 85th birthday. The first year, a host of 1,000 Dutch Master bulbs in classic yellow spelled out her first name, “JOY” on the rocky hillside. Over the years they have added words spelled out in daffodils such as “PEACE”, “LOVE” and “WELCOME.”
Spring 2016 marked the unveiling of the latest creation in daffodils, a breast cancer ribbon made with 1600 Pink Ribbon daffodils.
Spring 2018 was the addition of the word “FAITH.”
There are over 54,000 daffodils planted. This includes 174 different varieties and 20 different mixes of bulbs.
This year the daffodil fields are open from Apr. 22 to 24 and Apr. 29 to May 1 at 292 Candor Hill Rd., Candor. Extend the Joy picking will begin Apr. 24 through May 5, 2022.
Deliveries will be made daily to hospice, nursing homes, hospitals, senior living communities, breast cancer doctors’ offices, retirement communities, VA Hospitals, and a whole host of more than 80 places we have delivered to during past years.
In 2021, 75,000 daffodils were delivered to over 10,000 recipients. The daffodils spread the joy of Joy Zamoiski’s legacy. In 2022, the legacy of Nancy Zamoiski, Joy’s sixth daughter, was added. Nancy passed away in March 2022.
Nancy has been the family’s fearless leader in this Daffodil endeavor from day one. From buying 12,000 bulbs one year to choosing the words to plant, and of course, the planting itself every fall. More help than ever this year will be needed since Nancy will not be there to help.
For further information on Daffodil Daze, check out their Facebook page.
For further information on the Daffodil Festival, check out the Candor Chamber of Commerce web page at: candornychamber.org/daffodil-festival.html. Information is also on Facebook.
