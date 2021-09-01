Local business owner Ron Ciotoli has announced that he is running for Tioga County Legislature in District 1 this year.
Ciotoli, who has always had a passion for local politics, draws upon his experience as a business owner, as a Tioga County resident and his tenure with the Tioga Board of Ethics and the Tioga County Republican Committee.
A graduate of Cornell University with a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Economics, the Endicott native settled down with his wife Karen in Owego’s Crest View Heights neighborhood, where they raise their 12-year-old son Matthew. Ciotoli runs his own insurance practice in Endicott, where clients rely on him for expert insurance advice and services.
“With my experience and background, I can help grow the local economy by supporting our small businesses, and thus, creating new jobs and opportunities,” Ciotoli said. “I am committed to working with local towns and villages to improve our roads, and I’m passionate about improving services for our veterans. For these reasons, I have decided to run for Tioga County Legislature in District 1.”
Ciotoli’s involvement with the Tioga Board of Ethics is a critical part of keeping local government officials accountable.
Accountability is a cornerstone of his approach, as he believes that the interests of the constituents should come first. His involvement with the Republican Committee has given him a keen understanding of the democratic process and the importance of citizens getting involved in local government.
“Running for county legislature is the next step for me to make a greater difference in my community,” Ciotoli added.
He is a longtime member of the Union-Endicott Little League Board and a coach as well as a youth basketball coach. According to his campaign website, he plans to support the community at large by working to create new opportunities for youth activities as well as greater support for veterans’ services.
Elections will be held on Nov. 2, 2021.
