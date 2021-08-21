Local Author, Sue Heavenrich, brought her fly catcher net with her to Candor’s Story Hour this past Tuesday. She also brought her latest children’s picture book, “13 Ways to Eat a Fly,” so storyteller Debbie Collier could read it to the group. Besides all the many ways there were to eat a fly, Heavenrich also clarified that it was okay for humans to eat a fly—just in case one got caught in your mouth.
“Its protein, and good for you,” she said.
Heavenrich writes about science and environmental issues and is passionate about insects. She has followed ants in the Arizona desert, tagged bumblebees in the Rocky Mountains, and tallied insects on Cocos Island in Costa Rica. Her writings for children have appeared in Ranger Rick, Cobblestone, and Highlights for Children.
A local journalist, she also writes the science column for Ithaca Child and maintains the website Archimedes Notebook BlogSpot at archimedesnotebook.blogspot.com.
While story hour also provided other stories that involved flies, spiders, and other insects, Trish Engelhard strummed her guitar as everyone sang along to “I Know An Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly,” while Collier used her storyboard to give a visual of the song as it unfolded.
Another treat at story hour was two ladies from Candor’s new Cornell Cooperative Extension Headquarters, who put in an appearance in support of helping families improving children’s nutrition.
As usual, story hour “flew” by quickly, but not before Heavenrich signed everyone’s personal copy of “13 Ways to Eat a Fly.” And with a raffle drawing for several of Heavenrich’s books, everyone had a copy to be signed.
To keep up-to-date on Heavenrich’s books, you can visit her website at: sueheavenrich.com or check out her Facebook page at: facebook.com/SueHeavenrichWriter.
And don’t forget to come to the next Story Hour at Candor Free Library to see what exciting events are planned. And as always, for information on Story Hour, the Summer Reading Program, or other programs offered at Candor Free Library, check out their website at candorfreelibrary.org.
