The Dec. 14 meeting of the Tioga County Legislature began by presenting recognition resolutions to the three legislators retiring from the legislature.
Legislator Dale Weston read and presented the recognition resolution to Michael A. Roberts for his 17 years of dedicated service to Tioga County. Roberts was elected to the position on Jan. 1, 2005 representing District #3. Roberts served on standing committees such as Economic Development and Planning, Information Technology and Communication, Public Safety, Probation and more during his time of service. Once Weston handed Roberts the resolution Roberts thanked the whole county, and “appreciated everyone’s patience” as he learned the job.
Legislator Tracy Monell read and presented the recognition resolution to Legislator Loretta A. Sullivan’s 13 years of dedicated service to Tioga County. Sullivan was elected to the position of legislator on Jan. 1, 2009 representing District #4. Sullivan served on such legislative standing committees as Board of Elections, County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Council of Government to name a few. After presenting Sullivan with her resolution, Monell stated, ”The legislature is going to miss her even though she would bring up strange topics and talk about them incessantly.” Sullivan stated, “It’s been a privilege to serve the residents of this county while trying to keep the taxes under control and keep roads, and bridges safe and more.”
Sullivan went on to state she has had the privilege of meeting a lot of people; and went on to talk about how hard the legislature and other municipal governments are working to keep up with state mandates. “In my opinion NY State is going wrong with all the mandates. The state and federal government are going down the wrong road.”
Legislator Dennis Mullen read and presented the recognition resolution to Legislator Clifford Balliet, Jr for his three years of dedicated service to Tioga County. While legislator Balliet served on such committees as Board of Elections, County Clerk, Historian, Real Property and more. Balliet was elected to the position of legislator on Jan. 1, 2019 representing District #1. Mullen stated in the three short years Balliet has shown a tremendous dedication and professionalism; doing the right things for the right reason. “It’s been a pleasure to work with and witness a dedicated gentleman.”
Balliet stated, “The past years have been very educational, shocking and frustrating; but I have been very impressed with this group of legislators.” Balliet plans to continue working on the Tioga County Historical Board.
Legislator Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey thanked the three legislators for their service and informed them they will be receiving plagues that have been delayed in arriving.
During privilege of the floor, county resident Mark Standinger spoke out against the masks mandates and the governor. He mentioned being in law enforcement, and before that his military career. He went on to mention the governor requiring vaccines at businesses. “No law gives her this authority.” He called it an invention to control the population.
A time was set for the Legislature’s organizational meeting to be held on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at 9 a.m.; and all legislature members will need to be sworn in as well as the three newly elected members.
Hannah Murray was appointed as a member to the Tioga County Property Development Corporation Board. Murray currently serves as a Board of Education Member for the Candor Central School District.
Pam Moore has been reappointed to the Tioga County Planning Board from the Town of Nichols. John Current has been reappointed to the TC Planning Board representing the Town of Owego. Chelsea has been reappointed to the TC Planning Board as an alternate member.
Howard Visscher has been reappointed to the Tioga County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board, as well as Pam Moore.
Rani Kapur-Pado, DO has been reappointed to the Tioga County Board of Health; and Legislator William Standinger III has been reappointed to the board as well.
The legislature adopted the county budget for 2022 appropriations and salary schedule.
A resolution was passed by the legislature authorizing the sale of a county owned property located in the Town of Owego to the Town of Owego. The Town of Owego is interested in acquiring said property from the county for $14,000 as is, and entering into an agreement with Mr. Walley for the Auctioneers Fee. The property was assessed to Cecil J. Van Patten.
The Tioga County Public Health has been awarded additional funding from NY State Department of Health in the amount of $50,000, designated for the Healthy Neighborhoods Program. Tioga County Public Health has also been awarded additional funding from the CDC passed through NYSDOH in the amount of $719,282. This funding is specifically designated for Public Health efforts toward Covid-19.
The Economic Development and Planning will be moving into the vacated CCE space at 56 Main Street and the vacated space is in need of renovations including HVAC and carpet replacement. A transfer of $30,000 was approved for the renovations.
On March 11, 2021 the state and local coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund legislation, part of the American Rescue Plan Act, was signed into law, awarding Tioga County $9,362,868 in fiscal recovery funds, half the funds were received in 2021 and the other half will be received in 2022.
The Probation Department applied and was awarded the Floyd Hooker Foundation grant in the amount of $7,500 to be used for the Juvenile/Youth at probation. Legislator Standinger reported, “The new probation director applied for the grand and I am sure Mr. Hooker will be pleased he’s concerned about the youth in Tioga County.”
Another resolution passed will continue a contract with Cayuga Counseling Service to provide promising evidence based services to probation involving youth. The legislature also approved a contract between Tioga County Probation Department and the Family and Children’s Society for the provision of adult and juvenile sex offender treatment.
Susan Haskett has been appointed to the part time Information Security Officer position for 2022 at an annual rate of $2,745.
Cuyler Kochin has been provisionally appointed as Deputy Director of Information Technology at an annual salary of $65,063 effective Jan. 1, 2022 pending successful completion of civil service exam requirements. Legislator Sullivan reported, “The current director Drew Griffin will be leaving us and we wish to thank him for his service.”
