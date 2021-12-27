At the Dec. 14 meeting of the Candor Town Board the Code Enforcement Committee reported that the current Town Code Enforcement Officer, Marty Jerzak, will be done by the end of the year, and a new person will be appointed in January.
Some of the town’s bills that were reviewed and paid include from the general fund $37,365 which includes the NYS Retirement Annual invoice at $14,026; and highway department bill of $103,816 which also includes the NYS Retirement Annual invoice of $56,114.
Under the highway department report it was approved for Scott Smith and Sons to install gas/diesel pump upgrades at the town barns for $12,150. The highway superintendent will be getting specs for the lowboy purchase.
The dog control committee reported the approval of the 2022 Stray Haven contract.
The Candor Town Planning Board is working on compiling a list to update current laws and ordinances.
The Candor Board of Appeals held a grievance meeting on Dec. 9 regarding a certificate of occupancy.
Supervisor Bill Strosahl mentioned to the public that the Town of Candor opted in for the MRTA cannabis program.
Candor Town Architect Rob Murray reported no announcement yet on the BridgeNY funding that had been applied for; he thought the town was going to be hearing by the end of November.
The 2022 organization meeting will be held on Jan. 4, 2022 at 6 p.m.
