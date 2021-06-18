On June 12 at the Candor Town Pavilion, Candor Town Board held a public information meeting to answer questions on the contract between the town and the Candor EMS.
Kelly Starkweather, Captain of the Candor EMS Squad, was the first to speak, mentioning her time with the squad and a brief history of the squad. For 57 years Candor EMS has operated independently, and many are questioning why they suddenly need about $435,000 in taxpayer support per year.
Starkweather explained that, due to a lack of volunteers, they had to hire EMTs and drivers, and they need funds to pay these employees. Due to people moving away, aging out or burn out, the roster of volunteers has been declining; this is not just happening in the Town of Candor but nationwide.
For EMTs, rectification is required every three years, and you must complete many hours of medical education; Tioga County has not even offered EMT training for a few years, so volunteers must also travel for the training.
The Candor EMS Squad covers 95 square miles, and with a lack of volunteers they had to drop 100 calls in 2019. In 2020 it ended up dropping about 100 calls from January to September.
In the past they never received any tax money and ran on donations, billings, grants and fundraisers, but even these revenue sources need volunteers to help get them done.
Curtis Hammond was the next to speak about the EMS budget. Currently the Candor EMS has four full-timers and six part-timers working, and they receive no help from New York State.
“Taypayers must pay for fire districts, but New York State doesn’t consider EMS an essential need,” Hammond said.
A committee was formed of local residents and business owners to look into what can be done to help keep this most needed service in the Town of Candor.
The Candor EMS has two ambulances, and some questioned as to why that is necessary. Advocates for having a second ambulance said that at any given time one could break down or be out on a call already.
Other ambulances in the area mentioned they only work certain days, or have a much farther distance to come, and in emergencies every minute lost spells more danger to someone in need of emergency service.
Brad Pinsky, Candor Town lawyer, who worked on the contract between the Town of Candor and the Candor EMS, represents over 500 fire departments and rescue squads.
“Volunteer services are dying, and not slowly,” Pinsky said. He mentioned that about five years ago there were about 1.2 million volunteer in fire districts, and now there is only about 600,000; EMS volunteers are even lower.
Pinsky highly recommended what Candor Town Board is doing. As a not for profit, there is more accountability for the funds spent, services rendered, and more. The “for profit” ambulance services come in and take what they want and charge what they want as they are a business out to make money, he said.
With a non-profit ambulance service and the contract with the town, there will be a board of directors, and the finances will be overseen by taxpayers and the town board.
Several residents were on hand for the informational meeting, and many questions were addressed, such as, why the need for a full time service, as no one can predict when there is an emergency and someone might need help? Someone questioned whether there was a need for more town employees, but the board and current employees feel they can handle the extra bookkeeping.
Others questioned what it costs for the squad to run an ambulance and were told the average is about $1,200 to $1,800, due to staffing time, care provided, vehicle insurance and liability, equipment, medications and more. Also general wear and tear on a vehicle can get costly.
The increase in property taxes is to help with the cost of EMTs and drivers, but insurance companies will still be billed as well, though different companies pay different amounts. With coverage like Medicare, NYS Medicaid and commercial insurances; often their fees are not reimbursed in full, and they must accept the amount.
The requested amount for the contract is $435,000 to help the Candor EMS, and the contract is for one year to start.
According to the budget summary handed out, which will also be posted on the Candor Town website for all to see, the budget increase for 2022 will be 15.69 percent.
There will be a 23.56 percent tax levy increase, which equals $1.67 per $1,000 of assessed value on properties.
Members of the Candor Fire Department were on hand for the meeting, and some wanted to chase away the rumors that the two departments do not work together, as they are often found working together at the scene of an emergency.
Those involved with the Candor EMS and town board along with the committee that has been working on the problem stressed there is still a need for volunteers, and Pinsky reported that, in some of the municipalities he has worked with after a contract was settled and brought to the attention of the taxpayers, there has been an increase in volunteers.
The nine-page contract, soon to be signed by the Candor Town Board and the Candor EMS Squad, will be posted on the Candor website for residents to see.
