At the Nov. 10 monthly meeting of the Candor Town Board, a public hearing was held on the tentative 2021 budget and later was passed. The 2021 budget passed at $2,487,602, which is a .95-percent increase from the 2020 budget.
There was some discussion of budgeting for a new highway truck instead of road and bridge repairs. Supervisor Bill Strosahl talked about using the final dam FEMA funds to go toward the bridges, but nothing definite was decided.
Once the public hearing closed, the regular monthly meeting began with Kelly Starkweather from the Candor Emergency Squad, who came to talk to the board about the need for funds to sustain the squad. In the past billing and fund raising kept the group sustained, but now they are paying drivers and paramedics due to a lack of volunteers.
Starkweather mentioned that the squad is trying to give 24/7 coverage but has only seven volunteer shifts filled. The squad averages about 550 calls a year and is seeking about $200,000 for yearly costs of salaries and services. The squad would like a service and salary agreement with the town to be added to their budget.
The town board and squad are working together to bring information to the public. A special referendum is needed to add the squad to the 2021 budget. Currently the squad is concerned they do not have enough to keep going for another year, especially having to replace outdated, expensive equipment, like the need for two new heart monitors by March 2021 at a cost of $31,000 for each.
Highway Superintendent Kevin Noble reported the four-year agreement with the NYSDOT was approved. A 10-wheeler and pickup truck is being delivered to the highway department next week, and his department is working on a salt and sand order for the upcoming winter, most of the cost of which will come out of the 2020 budget.
Rob Murray, town engineer, and Noble will be meeting with LaBella Associates Engineering to look at Prospect Valley Bridge. The town is thinking of applying for funds from the Bridge NY funding grant.
The Code Enforcement officer is changing his hours as of December 2020. His new hours will be Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. until they are done with evening appointments.
The town board asked legal counsel Palmer Pelella to look into the village franchise agreement with Haefele TV to get a new one drawn up for the town. The last 10-year agreement expired in 2014.
The board appointed Art Cacciola for another three-year term for the town liason to the Tioga County Planning Board.
