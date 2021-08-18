At the Aug. 10 regular meeting of the Candor Town Board, the board accepted the resignation of Ed Evans as Planning Board Member and Chairman, then appointed Evans as town board member, filling the vacancy left by the passing of board member George Williams.
In the November election, Evans will run on the write-in ballot to stay on the town board. Robin Beebe is stepping in as Town Planning Board chairperson for now; should Evans not win the election and stay on town board, he can resume his spot on the planning board.
Later in the meeting the board accepted the resignation of Carol Irizarry as deputy town clerk, then appointed her as Candor Town clerk, dog administrator and registrar; as clerk, she is replacing Connie Dentz, who retired in July.
Though the news of Dentz’s retirement was too late to get her name off the ballot, should Dentz win again she will have to resign/retire again, and Irizarry be reappointed to the clerk position.
A public hearing was held on overriding the tax levy, and no public was on hand to ask questions. The board passed to file for the override in order to approve the 2022 EMS contract.
Under privilege of the floor, guest speaker Elaine Jardine was on hand from Tioga County IDA to discuss cannabis management.
Jardine started by saying (after giving the board a handout to help better explain the law) she is just hoping to have a discussion; the choice of opting in or opting out is up to the individual municipalities.
“The county has no role,” Jardine said. “Municipalities will have the control.”
Jardine went on to report there is staff on the cannabis control committee for the state, but as of this date there is no cannabis control board.
As for the Town of Candor, she mentioned their site plan review can add additional regulations for adult use of the cannabis. There can be no cannabis use within 500 feet of schools, athletic fields, and any other school properties, or within 200 feet of any churches or religious property, according to the law. Recreational usage, will also have to abide by the non-smoking regulations, just as vaping must abide by them.
Jardine went on to explain that if a municipality should opt out, they will not be able to regulate any aspect of the recreational usage and will not receive any revenues if they opt out from possible retail dispensaries and smoking places.
During the discussion, Supervisor Bill Strosahl said after talking with the Candor Village Mayor he is under the impression the village is not interested in opting out. With the locations of school property and churches in the villages, it does not leave much room for legal usage.
Many questions were asked and discussed, but no decision was made. Should a municipality do nothing by the end of the year, it is automatically opted in. Should it opt out, it can change its mind in the future and choose to opt in, but once in it must stay.
In his supervisor’s report, Strosahl reported sales tax revenue received of $87,714 for June and thanked everyone for shopping local.
Under the buildings and grounds report Deputy Supervisor Patti Reichert talked about investigating prices to replace some tables and benches on the town hall property, but nothing was settled on.
The Justice Committee reported it is hiring Chad Edwards as constable but are still working on a set schedule.
Highway Superintendent Kevin Noble reported paving has started on Slate Road and will soon be down to Brink Road. Work needs to be done on Tuttle Hill, and the department may have to partially close it for two weeks as they commence.
He reported that the bridge on Vanderpool Road currently has a yellow flag and a red flag, and he has not been able to find out why. He went on to explain a yellow flag usually means something is missing, but a red flag is more serious and something needs to be done within 30 days, but as of the meeting he had not heard anything.
Noble went on to report that “the availability of parts across the country is a nightmare.” He reported tires, as an example, have increased in price by fourteen percent. A lot of the parts needed in his department are on backorder.
Under old business the EMS Contract for 2022 for $450,000 was approved, and the board talked about the budget allowing the board to give EMS $50,000 to help them through the remainder of 2021. After some discussion the board passed it. The town still has some relief funds coming with stipulations attached as to how those funds can be used.
