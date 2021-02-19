At the Feb. 9 meeting of the Candor Town Board, which many are listening to on YouTube, it was decided the town will allow a limited amount of public to come in to the next meeting, to be held the second Tuesday in March, but with certain restrictions.
Supervisor Bill Strosahl mentioned that since going virtual they are not hearing as much from the public. Anyone interested in attending must call and register with the town clerk, and it will be a very limited number allowed, so call early to get on the list.
Ed Harris of the Candor Town Planning Board reported that they have received three applications from residents interested in being part of the planning board, which they will review and then make recommendations to the town board, which will also review the applications.
The planning board is working on a seasonal road law and is currently in the process of reaching out to local politicians to help with funding to improve the infrastructure in the town, targeting water and sewer, as well as reliable electricity.
There was also some conversation about a bridge on Prospect Valley Road, near Vanderpool Road, and funding needed to replace the bridge. If they consider the possible closing of the bridge it would mean rerouting emergency vehicles. Nothing was decided, just discussed. Recently the bridge at the bottom of Propect Valley near Route 96 had work completed on it as well.
Under new business, it was reported that the town hall inventory has been completed by the town clerk. Six old computers have had their hard drives removed and are now considered surplus. Strosahl mentioned talking to the Owego Village Mayor and going in together to send these electronic items to the Broome County Landfill. Currently there is not a place in Tioga County willing to dispose of or recycle the electronic items.
Under old business, Harris reported the Candor Ambulance Squad is looking into becoming a district, but he reported they can not be one until 2023. The Candor Ambulance Squad is looking for about $450,000 to keep going. It was mentioned that the Candor Fire District received about $400,000 and that Candor Ambulance Squad could use that as well.
Harris reported they are working on putting together a package for future outlook to keep the Candor Ambulance Squad service going. He stated that New York State does not require an ambulance squad for any district, but without Candor’s the response time in an emergency could be the difference between life and death.
At the end of the brief meeting the board went into executive session.
