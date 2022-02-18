At the Feb. 8 meeting of the Candor Town Board, Candor Town Supervisor Bill Strosahl asked town board member Jim Douglas to look into the scope of work needed for a new roof on town hall and to possibly put the project out to bid.
There are funds in the budget to cover a new roof, Strosahl said. Candor Town Engineer Rob Murray reminded the board that the town still owed 5% of the total cost for the Prospect Bridge Project.
Curtis Hammond of Candor EMS reported 61 activations; 42 of these calls received financial bills for service, and five had to be dropped due to the squad being out on other calls. They had 100% staff coverage for the past month, and the average response time was one minute and 52 seconds. He reported the national average response time is 12 minutes.
Hammond also reported on a potential Junior Medical Program, involving students interested in the medical field in high school. Guthrie and Robert Packer would bring in trainers, and a grant would be used for funding such a program. He promised to come to the next meeting with more information on the program.
The town contract with the EMS was clarified by Pinski with a letter of Mutual Understanding that says they should be showing state net revenue, not gross revenue. The reports were accepted by the board, and final installment of $217,500 was presented to Hammond.
In the buildings and grounds report, Douglas commented that the handicapped parking spots by town hall were not clear, and Candor Town Highway Superintendent Kevin Noble advised it will be taken care of.
Douglas also reported he has been working with the new town code enforcement officer, Paul Tubbs, and said he is doing well.
The cemetery committee is working on a new contract for the March meeting to change some of the amounts of mowing time and to get bids for the service. Douglas reported he would like more information on the cemeteries and will be contacting former Candor Historical Society president Milt Dougherty.
Noble reported two quotes for a trailer that is needed, and it was decided on spending $10,000, and it is powder coated.
He also reported the NYS Farm Grant for Tuttle Hill he had applied for has been rejected, so he will have to re-evaluate cost of the seven-foot pipe that needs replacing.
All parts for the fuel distribution systems are in, and they are ready to start work on it next week, depending on weather, and it should only take one to two days to complete. One of the department’s pickup truck is out for three to four weeks, and they are one 10-wheeler down. Noble talked about the delay in the replacement of parts and the backlog to even be able to put them on order, as well as the increase in prices that his department is facing.
Under new business it was reported that an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 is to quarantine for five days, then return to work wearing a mask and practicing social distancing as much as possible for five days.
Strosahl reported the town can be reimbursed by Federal Relief money for the cost of the ambulance service ($50,000), and for Haefele service ($30,000).
During privilege of the floor one resident on hand requested that Elmer Hill Road be opened and maintained all year round rather than as a seasonal road. He discussed and showed the board his plans.
Another couple of residents at the meeting requested Southwick Road be opened to put in a home, and the financial strain on the town and other issues were discussed briefly.
The residents were told the board will look into both ideas but that they would make no promises.
