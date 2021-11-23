At the Nov. 9, 2021 monthly meeting of the Candor Town Board a public hearing was held on the 2022 town budget.
After no questions or comments from the public, the public hearing was closed, and board member Patti Reichert verified there were no changes made, so she made the motion to accept the budget and the rest of the board approved.
At the Oct. 12 meeting Candor Town Supervisor Bill Strosahl reviewed the tentative budget for 2022; copies were provided for the public at that time.
The proposed budget is $2.9 million. Without EMS, the budget was up $11,165, which is a .45 percent increase.
With the added EMS contract the budget is up 18 percent. All staff went up two percent. Strosahl also said revenues and expenses will match, and interest is down this year. Monies from the fines and bails from classes taken to dissolve tickets came back to the town in the amount of about $1,400.
Under the buildings and grounds committee report, Strosahl reported that he met with folks about the town pavilion; he talked with contractors about possibly finishing the restrooms and any other items needed and discussed the town supplying the materials. Nothing definite was set yet.
It has been a slow month, with the code enforcement officer only reporting two permits.
Highway Superintendent Kevin Noble reported listing the town’s pickup trucks for sale online and thought they had it sold but the bid fell through.
He has ordered odds and ends parts for the trucks to help keep going through the winter weather. He also reported to the town it will be getting bills for lift inspections.
Noble reported talking to a company out of Montrose, PA; Ultra Con about replacing a tank, and the board discussed looking at a cap amount to replace the tank but it was not settled on.
The town dog control and kennel committee reported the kennel has received its annual inspection, and was written up for three minor items. In August and September there were five dog complaints and four dog complaints in October.
The Candor Town Board of Appeals has a new variance it is working on, as well as getting its training for sexual harassment.
The town board voted to sign a contract with ARPA Consultant Gregg Evans to assist it in knowing what they can use some funds for, given to the town by the state.
The board accepted the resignation of Candor Town Court Clerk Karen Wells and accepted the resignation of Candor Town Deputy Court Clerk Lynn Shaye, then appointed Lynn Shaye as the new court clerk.
During second privilege of the floor, Strosahl acknowledged newly elected board member Nancy Rader, who was present in the audience.
