On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Candor Central School District's Board of Education met for the first time since November, due to Winter Storm Diaz canceling its December meeting, and discussed merging four of the school’s athletic teams with Spencer-Van Etten's teams - baseball, softball, and both boys and girls' golf - combining all the sports with the exception of softball.
Brent Suddaby, superintendent for Candor Central School District, addressed the board as part of the steering committee. He asked for the proposed mergers of Candor's junior varsity and varsity softball and varsity boy's golf teams with Spencer-Van Etten's to be pulled from the consent agenda to be discussed and voted on individually.
"Some of the things I think are very important are that all students in both districts will have a place to play their sport of choice - and other sports, if they choose to go that direction - in their home district," Suddaby said.
For boys' varsity golf, Suddaby said there were enough students in both schools for full teams, and even if the numbers drop, students can still practice the sport individually and post their scores. He said if the districts merged, only six students would be able to compete on the combined team, whereas a total of 12 students would be able to compete if each district had its own team.
For softball, Suddaby said both schools would have a team, noting that Spencer-Van Etten has more upperclassmen than Candor.
"Again, I think there's more opportunity for more kids to actually participate and contribute to their team, which I think is a huge motivational factor," Suddaby said. "I think it would be best if we didn't merge those two [teams]. The other mergers that are recommended, I wholeheartedly support."
In response to Suddaby's recommendation, the board approved a motion to separately vote on junior varsity and varsity softball and varsity boys' golf. The board then voted to approve the rest of the consent agenda, including the mergers of Candor's junior varsity and varsity baseball and varsity girls' golf teams with Spencer-Van Etten's.
Wayne Aman, principal of Candor Junior and Senior High School, noted that Candor's softball and baseball teams have struggled with numbers every year, and Candor will be unable to field a varsity softball team if they stay in Candor. He said the steering committee's goal was to sustain opportunities for students to participate in activities, regardless of their school, but some schools have refused to cooperate out of the belief that their students would not benefit.
"If we're not going to merge, to provide age-appropriate opportunities for all students, but we're going to do it at both schools, if it benefits both schools, then let the steering committee know that so we can make decisions based on that," Aman said.
The board, along with Aman and Suddaby, discussed the rubrics that the steering committee uses to make its decisions. Aman stressed the importance of being able to make the right decisions for everyone concerned and to take the emotion out of the decision-making process.
"By and large, the decisions the steering committee have come up with I would say have been the correct decisions," Aman said. "Even when it wasn't followed through, I think it was the right decision, and the rubrics work very well for us. It may not be perfect, but it's worked very well. That being said, [it] doesn't mean we have to go by it, doesn't mean we have to keep the same philosophy; just let us know."
In the end, the board voted to have its boys' golf team separate from Spencer-Van Etten. A separate motion for Candor to have its own softball program was defeated 3-2.
As a result of the previous meeting being canceled, the board had to accept warrants and treasurer's reports for both December and November of last year.
