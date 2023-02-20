At a recent Candor Board of Education meeting, Stephen Lindridge, teacher at Candor High School, offered a presentation on his program to build prosthetic legs for amputees in Central America.
Lindridge reported that 80 percent of the world's amputees are in developing countries and the cost of artificial limbs runs between $45,000 and $60,000; unaffordable for people who make less than five cents per day.
According to Lindridge, Brian Copes, a manufacturing teacher at Chicasaw School District in Alabama, and Dr. Albert Allen got together to find a way to help those who lost limbs, and were unable to afford prosthetic limbs.
Students in Lindridge's classes will be working with schools in Alabama, Illinois, Arizona, and Mississippi as they change the lives of others in Latin America.
Lindridge received a $9,532.40 grant from Harbor Freight Tools for Schools to help make prosthetic legs that will be given to amputees in developing countries.
He first heard of Brian Copes' program when he met Cope at the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, Let's Build it conference held in Keystone, Colorado in the summer of 2022. Cope was looking for other schools to help him fulfill his dream of fitting 100 legs to amputees in developing countries, during this academic school year.
With the grant Lindridge was able to secure, the funds will be used to purchase materials and tools so that the students involved with the project can make the required parts.
Several of the students will be invited to join Lindridge and Cope to fly to Latin America and fit the legs to the recipients.
Students involved with the project will interface with other students from across the country to solve manufacturing issues, work with Solidworks to solidify designs, use Mastercam to program CNC machines and operate machine tools while developing professional and job ready skills.
This project will change the lives of Candor students as well as offering opportunities to recipients of the prosthetic devices.
Lindridge was selected as one of six finalists for the 2021 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence; which honors excellent teaching in skilled trades. He is in the running of one of 18 prizes totaling more than $1 million. He teaches machine tool technology, working with local businesses that help the school with equipment, tools and materials.
Lindridge has also received recognition for his projects and his instruction to students, including WETM Golden Apple in 2011; the 2013 NYS Tech and Engineering Educators Association Region Teacher of the Year; in 2015 the NYSTEEA State Teacher of the Year; and in 2016 the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association Teacher of Excellence Award.
For those who would like to learn more about the prosthetic program; you can access additional details at: https://skyyouth.org/life-changer-prosthetics; look under the Projects tab.
