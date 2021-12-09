The Candor Central School District is in the process of re-designing and updating its website. School board members and the public will get a peek at what the future website could look like during the upcoming Dec. 16 Board of Education meeting. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the high school library/media center. Members of the public are welcome to attend in person (masks required) or may view it livestreamed on the Candor YouTube channel. A link to the livestream will be posted on the Candor School District website (www.candorcsd.org) on December 16 for anyone who wishes to attend virtually.
“We’ve known for a long time that we needed a refresh on our website,” Matt Gelder, Director of Instructional Technology for the district said. “Our current site just can’t communicate all the neat things we’re doing.”
Whether you are a parent, student, or community member, there is a good chance you have visited the Candor schools’ website at some point. Maybe it was to check on the lunch menu, verify a snow day, or find the date for the next basketball game. Some information is easy to find: snow day alerts show up as a banner at the top of the site. Getting the lunch menu takes a few clicks, but finding the sports schedules … that is complicated.
The new-and-improved website will not only make it easier to find information online, but it embraces a larger communication strategy, Gelder said. Rethinking and redesigning the website began over the summer. The school community invited parents, teachers, members from the chamber of commerce, and others to serve on a committee. The first task was to look at websites of a number of schools and evaluate them. Then, they took a critical look at Candor district’s website, noting where improvements could be made.
At the same time, the district asked students, faculty, parents, and community members what they need and want from a website. To facilitate this, it posted a “Communications Survey” on the district website. “We received 480 responses so far,” Gelder said. Of those, 274 were from students, 187 from parents, and 25 from members of the community. Gelder said they are still accepting feedback. You can find the survey on the district website in the blue box labeled District Survey. In late September the committee met to compare notes and look at some options for powering a new site.
“We decided to go with Apptegy,” Gelder said, noting that a number of districts in the area use the organization to design and power their websites. “Anyone can build a website to your specifications, but Candor wants to make sure that communication is at the center of our new site.”
With that in mind, the committee wanted a website that would seamlessly integrate with mass-media communications. Apptegy provides that, Gelder said. It includes a service called Thrillshare that allows teachers, coaches, and administrators to send messages from anywhere, and update information quickly. It also allows people to choose how they receive that information, as it can be posted to Facebook and twitter, sent as a text message, and posted on the district website at the same time.
“For example,” Gelder said, “school superintendent Brent Suddaby could post a snow day cancellation on the website and it would automatically go to social media and text alerts.” Currently, one person posts to the website, another to the text alerts, and yet another to social media. Gelder pointed out that the new website will also have a Candor Schools app that people can download on their mobile phones and receive alerts through that app.
“Everybody consumes information differently,” Gelder said, “so we want to allow people to get information in the way they are most comfortable with. The advantage of this new system is that it will happen on the school’s end with a one-time post.”
Gelder is not the only one working on the new website. Ben Taylor, who serves as a technology integration specialist in addition to teaching Spanish, and Kate Atkins, who manages the current website, have been involved in the process as well. On Dec. 1 they did a walk-through of the new website with Apptegy. It is just the bare-bones of what the site will look like, Gelder said. They will present a mock-up of the site at the December Board of Education meeting, with plans to roll out the new website sometime this spring.
