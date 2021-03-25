In an effort to persuade administrators to reopen schools to a regular, pre-COVID-19 schedule, a group of concerned parents and caregivers started a petition several weeks ago, which they submitted at a recent meeting of the Candor Central School District Board of Education.
“We’ve done a lot as far as keeping them on track at home, just educationally, but there’s only so much you can do for their social/emotional growth,” Kailin Kittle said of her two young children on March 22. Kittle organized the petition, and though she is a teacher aide at Candor schools, she said her involvement in the petition is strictly in her capacity as a parent only. Kittle and others like her worry that the current schedule of two-and-a-half hours of in-person learning four days a week is talking a toll on children and families alike.
She and other volunteers went to Hull Park in Candor to collect signatures on March 12, and the following day they knocked on house doors.
“We went to pretty much every house in the village and on the back roads, and maybe two-thirds of houses greeted us. Of the ones that did, only six didn’t want to sign the petition. It didn’t necessarily have to be parents and caregivers, just concerned citizens,” she explained.
Seventy-two people signed the petition in person, and another 75 signed it online. Kittle said she told people that if they signed it online they should not sign it again in person, but she could not guarantee there was no overlap, though she tried.
The petition was presented to the Candor Central School District Board of Education at the board’s virtual meeting on March 19, along with letters of concern from parents and caregivers. Kittle said she believed they were well received, though the signers were told there was little the school could do to change the schedule at this time.
Kittle said District Superintendent Jeff Kisloski told her the school would need to install plastic shields between teachers and students if it wanted to open full-time (at great expense to the school district) in order to comply with state safety mandates.
The board members were also not willing to vote to return to a regular school day because it would mean violating those mandates, which they were not comfortable doing, Kittle said. She said she understood their point of view, but the circumstances are still frustrating for those who wish to see their children back at school.
Kittle said she, along with other parents, has a range of questions and concerns about the effect the short school days have on her two children, who are in kindergarten and fourth grade, and their peers.
“Is staying home due to COVID doing them more harm than good? What is it doing to them socially and emotionally,” she wondered.
Through her own research, Kittle found that rates of suicide and self harm have been climbing, indicating that children are struggling with limited school time. Indeed, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between April and October 2020 hospital emergency departments saw a rise in the share of total visits that were from kids for mental health needs.
At the same time, reports of physical and sexual abuse have gone down—a concerning statistic that suggests abuse might be going unnoticed because teachers (who are often the reporters of abuse) are getting less in-person face time with their students.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the total number of emergency department visits related to child abuse and neglect decreased, but the percentage of such visits resulting in hospitalization increased compared to 2019. The implication, according to the CDC, is that the pandemic has affected health care-seeking patterns for abuse and neglect, raising concerns that victims might not have received care and that the severity of injuries remained stable or worsened.
The recent virtual school board meeting proved to be a good venue for members of the public to express their concerns, according to Kittle, who said that grandparents were among the many people who spoke up.
“Grandparents, shockingly—this is not something I expected—were very much in favor [of returning to regular school hours],” Kittle said. But this makes sense, she added, saying, “They’re the ones that have to stay home and look after the kids when their parents are at work. It’s stressful on them.”
She said she was relieved to see that the day after the meeting the Center for Disease Control announced it is relaxing its social distancing standards for schools from six feet to three feet.
“A lot of parents were incredibly happy,” Kittle said.
In response, Kisloski sent out an email to parents asking them to fill out a survey regarding returning to a full-time schedule. On the school district website, a message from Kisloski reads, “We anticipate returning to full day instruction in the near future (Monday-Thursday). Friday will continue to be a remote learning day.”
He asked that families fill out the survey by noon on March 23 in order to properly plan for the schedule change. He did not state exactly when that change might occur.
In the meantime, Kittle said she encourages families to reach out to Kisloski and other school district employees via phone or email if they have any questions. She said she believes it is important for the lines of communication to stay open.
“A lot of people on both sides sit there and assume the worse, which is the worst thing you can do,” she said, adding, “I wholeheartedly believe teachers want what’s best for our children.”
In her personal experience with her own children, she said “there has never been a time when they have not stepped up and done a phenomenal job.”
