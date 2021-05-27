The three seats available on the Candor Central School District Board of Education will be held by Brent Doane, Raymond Parmarter and Kate Davenport. Rebecca Lyon, whose term expires this year, will no longer sit on the board.
The school district budget passed with 184 votes yes, 25 no.
This authorizes the Candor Central School District to expend $19,001,466 and to levy the necessary tax.
The school bus proposition passed with 184 votes yes, 24 no. This authorizes the purchase of one 65-passenger school bus and one 42-passenger school bus at a total not to exceed $262,000.
At the Spencer-Van Etten Central School District, voters elected Donna Mistler (204 votes) and Rick Rogers (194 votes) to the board of education.
A third candidate, Morgan Dwyer, received 153 votes, but there were only two spots available on the board.
Voters passed the S-VE school district budget in a vote of 214 to 88.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.