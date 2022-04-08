Chad Rose, the new owner of Candor Market’s historic site, as well as the Candor Liquor Store and Kazon Games buildings (not the businesses themselves), has been working with JBM Construction to restore and upgrade the buildings.
“These buildings are a staple of Candor, and have been an eye sore for years. It’s going to be a pleasure to restore them and bring some life back to the community,” Rose stated. “I’ve watched these buildings sit on the market for a year or so. At that time I was not in the position to purchase them, as I had other properties in the works. A year had passed by, and the buildings continued to sit there. My wife Athena and I submitted an offer that the Twarz family accepted.”
The site dates back to 1875, owned by William and Carolyn Young, known at that time as Young’s Hall, also known as Candor Opera House, hosting many entertainment events. An active location, the ground floors were occupied by many community organizations. After a disastrous fire in 1889, a group of Candor businessmen organized the Candor Hall Company and purchased the ruins, and then revitalized the site to again offer meeting rooms for various organizations, and events. In 1910, after the fire at Candor Free Academy, several classes meet at the Hall until the school could be rebuilt. Cultural shows and events continued to meet regularly at the Hall.
In 1944, it was transformed into a grocery store, and has remained as such until 2019 when Chad and Athena Rose purchased the vacant property.
Rose has been investing in real estate since 2013, and owns properties throughout Tioga and Tompkins County. He took over ownership of this historic site in February 2021. Although the entire renovations are not slated to be completed until March 2023, Rose plans to complete the Candor Market first site, so the two businesses that are slated to open on the main floor can start operating much sooner. As for the Kazon building, Rose plans to renovate the apartment on the second floor, as well as the exterior of that building. However, there will be no renovations to the interior of the game store at this time. Rose also owns the Main Street Liquor Shoppe building, but not the business.
As for the Candor Market area, Rose is renting space to Bartt Smith and Terry Rose, who plan to open the Two Brothers’ Pizza’s and Subs, and to Lisa Rose, who plans to open a fresh meat, produce market, and deli, both businesses sharing the main floor. These are slated to open before the entire renovation project is complete. No time has been designated for their opening at this time, but preparations are underway.
“I have no involvement in either of these businesses,” Rose stated, “besides getting the spaces ready for these individual businesses to open shop. The overall project will be a great asset, and hopefully be beneficial to the community. It will add a few jobs to the community and create more rental units that are hard to come by in Candor.”
As for the rental units Rose mentions, there will be multiple apartments that are currently being renovated on the second floor of each building. All exteriors of the buildings will be revitalized with an eye on keeping their historic integrity.
