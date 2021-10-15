Thank you to all who participated in this year’s Candor Fall Festival Scarecrow Contest. Every entry was a winner. There were three categories: Group/Nonprofit; Individual; and Business.
First Place Winners: Group/Nonprofit: School Bus Garage; Individual: Gwen Isham; Business: Halstead-Blinn Farm.
Second Place Winners: Group/Nonprofit: Candor Free Library & School Rock -Third Grade (Candor School) tied for second; Individual: Candy Ross; Business: Geneses Insurance.
Third place Winners: Group Nonprofit: Safety/Recyclable Sixth Grade (Candor School); Individual: Karen Little, Willseyville; Business: Town Clerk, Candor Town Hall.
Honorable Mentions to: Camp Kinney; Candor Resource Center; Rita Quinlan; Jackie Clark; Bostwick’s Diner; Amanda Wilson and Nancy King.
Great Efforts to: Candor School Displays-Candor District Staff and Mr. Jester’s 7th Grade Crew; New Quilters on the Block; Chris Ribble; R.B. Contracting Inc.; Bostwick’s Antique Mall; Deb Wood - Hiawatha Gift Baskets at Bostwick’s; Millpond Antiques; Carol VanEpps; Brittany Anderson.
The Scarecrow Displays are still available to see around the Town and Village of Candor. There are also a number of scarecrows in the area that did not register for the contest. Drive up Route 96 B from Candor to Willseyville to see displays on Bambi Lane; R.B. Contracting and Karen Little’s display. Drive from Candor north on Route 96 to Spencer to see the school bus garage display and Halstead-Blinn Farm display.
In the Village of Candor, scarecrows can be found the length of Main Street, in front of the school, in front of the EMS building, at Genesee Insurance, the Resource Center, next to Tioga State Bank and behind Tioga State Bank on Stowell Avenue. Drive around Bank Street to Kinney Street, starting at the Candor Free Library to see several more scarecrows and displays. Drive down McCarty Street from Punk’s to Millpond Antiques for a few more!
Driving south from Candor to Owego, more displays can be found going out of the village on Owego Road/Route 96; at Home Central; Iron Kettle; and Bostwick’s. Enjoy all the creativity!
Friends of the Candor Library
A special thanks and good reading to all the generous people who came out for the Friends of the Candor Free Library book sale on Friday and Saturday during the Candor Fall Festival.
On Friday the Friends made $1,200 at the book sale and on Saturday, they made $1,380 for a total of $2,580 which will be a big help with expenses at the library; and the best part is a lot of good reading shared for coming winter months.
Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers
The winner of the Amazing farm scene with its many pieces so expertly done by the Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers is Peggy Loos; a resident of Port Orange, Florida, who happened to be in the area visiting relatives in Newark Valley.
