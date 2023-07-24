On Thursday, July 13, the boards of education for the Candor, Newfield and Spencer-Van Etten School Districts held their annual reorganizational meetings, during which they appointed members and took care of annual business prior to the 2023-24 school years, such as officially approving standard policies.
Candor
Candor Central School District's Board of Educational Meeting began with the newly elected board members, Nate Brace and Gregory Houck, signing a sheet with the oath of office on it, which happened before those in attendance said the Pledge of Allegiance.
After the pledge, the board handed out committee assignments.
The board will hold regular meetings on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., as well as board workshops tentatively scheduled for Oct. 5, 2023; Feb. 1, 2024; March 7, 2024; and April 11, 2024. The budget hearing will be held on Tuesday, May 7, and the vote will be held on the following Tuesday, May 14. The board's next meeting will be on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Steve Baker, from the Candor Fire Department, spoke to the board about Governor Kathy Hochul's 10% property tax credit to volunteer firefighters. Baker said it was for "those of us who'd get out of bed on the coldest day of the year, walk away from our kids while they're opening their Christmas presents, walk away from (our) Thanksgiving dinner table... any time the pager goes beep, we get up and go."
Baker brought forth resolutions from the county and fire district, noting that the Village and Town of Candor have already approved their resolutions. He asked the board for "mercy" on taxes, noting that a Fire Department of New York study found that volunteer firefighters save taxpayers $3 billion annually, saying that it would be an excellent way to thank Candor's all-volunteer firefighter service, even if not all of them qualified for the tax credit or would choose to take it.
Baker also announced his intention to do more outreach to the schools, noting that there are future firefighters among the students of Candor.
Newfield
At the start of the reorganizational meeting, the board nominated and elected Christina Ward and Timothy Payne as the president and vice president of the board. After the two were elected, they and the other members of the board swore the oath of office, to support the constitutions of the United States and the state of New York, as well as to do the duties of their respective offices to the best of their abilities.
The board voted to establish meeting dates for the 2023-24 school year. All meetings will be on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 7 p.m., but there will be no meeting on Jan. 4, 2024 due to school returning from the winter break, and the second meeting of April 2024 will be on April 17 rather than 21 due to the budget vote, which will be on Tuesday, May 14. One member expressed a desire to have meetings return to the Weaver conference room rather than the library, noting that the conference room was the board's standard meeting room and moving there would free up the library for others who would want to use it.
Midway through the meeting, the board entered executive session to discuss the employment history of an individual. After the executive session ended, the reorganizational meeting ended and the regular meeting began.
During the regular meeting, the board discussed and voted on many matters related to the coming year, such as setting a schedule for board reports and forming committees. The board's next meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 3.
Spencer-Van Etten
After the election of the president and vice-president of the board of education, the board entered a lengthy executive session to discuss personnel matters, which concluded around 7:54 p.m.
After the executive session ended, the board handed out committee assignments, and heard requests by members to join or leave committees. Not all of the requests could be granted, since some committees needed board members to serve on them.
The board welcomed its newest member, Heidi Mouillesseaux-Kunzman. The board also voted to appoint many officers and other positions, most of which were only formalities due to the members already holding those positions, and thus were voted on en masse without discussion.
Barbara Case, superintendent of Spencer-Van Etten, mentioned attending a meeting of the Rural Schools Association of New York State. She mentioned that many other schools are facing challenges that are similar to those faced by Spencer-Van Etten, such as recruitment, retention and keeping staff in one's district, and the meeting had some useful information for the school.
"I feel we all walked away from that particular session feeling optimistic that we're in a great place as a district, and with ideas for the leadership team of how we'll create our strategic plan moving forward as far as our action plans," Case said.
Case announced the board's retreat, which will begin on Monday, July 24, will take place at Holiday Valley Resort.
"Hopefully, we can walk away with some proud moments that show our school spirit," Case said.
The board voted to approve a resolution declaring that they would meet one Thursday each month, at 7 p.m., in the high school library. The board's next meeting will be on Thursday, Aug. 24, one week before the start of the 2023-24 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.