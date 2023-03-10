On Feb. 21, Arianna Aman, from Tioga County, was named the 2023-2024 NY Dairy Ambassador in a ceremony at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Syracuse Destiny USA in Syracuse.
Arianna is a Candor High School alumni, and graduated from New Albany University in December, 2022. She majored in Political Science and was a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society and the National Society of Leadership and Success; and in January started working for a law firm in Albany.
Her family operates a 1,350-acre dairy farm in Candor with about 600 head of Holsteins. Arianna has been active in dairy promotion for six years previously serving as 2019-2020 Tioga County Dairy Princess.
As ambassador, Arianna will serve as a spokesperson and advocate for dairy farmers. She will attend special events to educate consumers on the nutritional benefits of milk and dairy products, how hard farmers work to take care of their cows and their land, and how important the dairy industry is to New York State and the consumers.
The New York State Dairy Ambassador Program hopes to build critical professional skills and confidence of young people that are passionate about the dairy industry by involving the dairy ambassador in statewide promotions and events.
The ambassador and her team were judged after a personal interview, impromptu questions, a prepared speech, product knowledge exam and writing and communication skills.
Arianna will receive a $1,200 scholarship and an internship opportunity with American Dairy Association NE.
On behalf of about 9,000 dairy farmers in the North East, American Dairy Association NE wants to help people understand farmers and they raise the animals that make milk, wgucg has 13 essential nutrients to help with a healthy lifestyle.
As a result of the support of the county milk producers through the Dairy Check-Off program and the continued commitment of the team members, their parents, individual and business supporters, the promotion program continues to be a success.
The young adult team members gain professional skills and confidence, and develop positive communication and leadership abilities. Former team members are now using their skills in careers such as agriculture, business, education, finance and health-related fields.
For over 59 years, the goal of the American Dairy Association has been to stress that milk is produced from dairy cows raised by dairy farmers in a healthy environment; producing pure and wholesome milk that is 97 percent fat free and contains essential nutrients for all ages. Everyone needs three servings of dairy products each day.
Enjoy a glass of milk today!
