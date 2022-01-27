Lisa Rose, the new owner of what was once Main Street Spirits on 84 Main St. in Candor, has renamed the business Main Street Liquor.
In bygone days, the site was originally Jennings Drug Store. The Candor Courier, established in 1899, by Will L. Beebe, moved to this site in 1945. Robert and Frances Fox bought the business in 1952, and in 1956 William A. Muir purchased the newspaper and operated the presses until 1967. In the 1970’s it housed Candor Family Practice, then Ward Chiropractic Practice, and then later Candor Dental Care. It then became the home of Teresa Twarz, who purchased the property in 2007, and transformed it into Main Street Spirits in 2010.
Although Rose’s son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Athena Rose, own the building, as well as the Candor Market complex, she purchased, owns, and runs the liquor business independently.
“I was ready for a career change,” Rose said. “I had been working as Manager of Facilities Procurement at Cornell University for the past several years and felt I had the foundation for taking on the challenge.”
The challenge involved a few essentials, like getting LLC and Fed ID#, submitting the purchase offer, creating a sales tax account, purchasing insurances, applying for a liquor license, and following through on the closing. She opened the doors on July 15, 2021.
“It was a lengthy process, and a lot of gathering of documents. Everything went smoothly. I hired a Liquor License Consultant to handle the liquor license process, and my attorney and accountant led the way with financial and legal matters.”
Rose has established standard hours, daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but is closed on Sunday. The inventory has been increased, and she has a standing 10% off wine discount every Monday. And although indoor wine tasting events have been put on hold due to Covid, they occasionally open a bottle of wine for tasting at the checkout, and held a wine tasting event during Candor’s Fall Festival.
“I currently have a couple of regular part time workers—my daughter-n-law, Melissa Rose, and Bartt Smith (a partner in the larger project underway at 82 Main Street, where the Candor Market was located). In addition, I have a handful of casual workers as needed, my daughter Jacki Hinkle, Rhonda Larry, Courtney Hazen, Jackie Mitchell, Ally Ferris, and Tessie Smith.”
Main Street Liquor can be found in a google search under Liquor Store Candor NY, and on Facebook at: Main Street Liquor, which includes updates on new items, events, and holiday hours.
