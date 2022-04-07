On March 30 the Candor Historical Society held its monthly meeting and talk with guest speaker Candor Historian Carol Henry.
Vice President of the Candor Historical Society Melvin Foster introduced Henry, and promised to be back with his own stories.
Henry had set up photographic displays of the many looks of the building which started out at Young’s Hall, in 1875 it was a three story building owned by William and Caroline Young. A fire in 1875 damaged the stage and scenery, and about 1889 there was another fire and the hall was done causing the formation of the Candor Hall Company who bought the remains of the building and property.
When the Candor Hall Company bought the property from the Youngs it was to put up a building to be used as a public meeting place for such organization as the Masons. A two story building was put up; and the upstairs was shared half by the Masons and half by the Order of the Odd Fellows. It would become Candor’s main cultural center for about 50 years.
Henry mentioned many of the activities held there such as the African Boys Choir, a Halloween dance with an orchestra, Ahwaga Concert Company, the Order of the Red Men ball, the famous Nichols Band (later known as the Kirby Band) did an performance, and so much more. In 1915 it became a women’s suffrage headquarters. Other events that took place there were vaudeville reviews, home talent theatre, silent movies and even political rallies.
In 1903 the Baptist church held services there while their church was being renovated. In 1909 the Candor school burned down and grades 7 to 12 held classes there, at what was then known as the Candor Town Hall while the school was being rebuilt. In 1928 it was used as a basketball court for the high school teams.
Henry reported the last dance to be held in the building had about 450 people attend. One of those in attendance at the talk wondered if there had ever been any burlesque shows at the hall, but it was not known for sure.
According to the deed on the property, the building could not be used as a store for a term of 50 years. Despite all the events and organizations using the hall the Candor Hall Company were having a hard time taking care of the building; so the building was sold to Kuykendall and Cochran who had a store in the building from 1945-1948; then it was sold to Earl and Glen DePuy. It continued to be a store when sold to Bill and Barbara Black, becoming an IGA.
In 1971 John LaGeorge took over the business and ran it as an IGA; in 1976 LaGeorge went from renting to purchasing the building and it changed to LaGeorge’s Foods carrying the Shurfine brand.
When Henry spoke with LaGeorge he talked of a flooding in 1972; having to shovel snow off the roof, and then having to clear the alley beside the store for delivery trucks.
In August 2007 LaGeorge sold the store to Lloyd and Teresa Twarz who renamed it the Candor Market.
Foster shared his stories of working for LaGeorge, he was hired in 1989 at the age of 14. He received his first pay raise in 1990 going from $3.35 an hour to $3.80 an hour, and he would get a free meal on his breaks. He was expected to carry customers’ groceries to their vehicles; even up the street if they did not live too far, and were not supposed to accept tips as LaGeorge looked at it as a service they provide.
He talked about the changes over the years such as the pit where garbage and recycling before separating were put the army of cats this would attract. Another story he shared was after they started sorting the recyclables from the garbage and discovered a skunk in the recycling, only to have Bill Hollenbeck, the meat cutting at the time, try to chase it with a broom and it did not end well.
At this point Foster and Henry encouraged those in attendance to share their stories and we all learned how much the building had changed over the years but always been an important part of Candor.
Henry reported on the work being done on the Candor History Center and still more funds are needed to help with the maintenance. She is working on getting more grants to help with such issues has putting in better bathrooms, insulation, new doors and windows and more.
She also reminded everyone that the Candor History Center is open on Mondays; and she is currently working on volume two of “I Remember When,”encouraging everyone to share their stories of Candor with her. She also encouraged veterans to share their military stories and pictures.
