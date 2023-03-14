Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Snow. Winds will increase this afternoon. High 31F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.