At the Oct. 12 meeting of the Candor Town Board, Town Highway Superintendent Kevin Noble reported on the challenges his department has been facing, saying, “prices of parts and material, as well as availability, is killing us.”
Due to delays in deliveries, merchandise prices have increased, and consumers are seeing more empty shelves in the stores. Noble mentioned ordering pickup truck tires and being told the retailer might not have some available until January or February.
Noble also reported his department will be sending a pickup and a grader to auction.
The department has been staying very busy with putting a top layer on Lathrop Road, finishing Newman Road work, finishing shoulder reservoir on Lake and Brink, and the Tuttle Hill project, which is past phase two.
Noble also mentioned being concerned about the rising fuel prices. “I think it’s going to be a challenging winter both financially and parts-wise,” he said.
Candor Town Supervisor Bill Strosahl said, “after the fire at the highway barn in 2015, you handled it well then, and I am sure you will now as well.”
Board member Patti Reichert asked how the new mechanic in the highway department is working out, and Noble said he is doing well.
The Candor Town clerk recently had an audit done, and it came out perfect according to Strosahl; then he spoke highly for the two clerks who did so well with the transition that also recently took place. With the former clerk retiring and the new one only being in office a short time, it could have been a lot more confusing, he said.
The Candor Town Buildings and Grounds Committee talked about trying to get down the solar panels on the roof at Candor Town Hall so they can be put away before winter. Also, there was some talk about completing the bathrooms at the Candor Town Pavilion, but with winter fast approaching it was unclear if they could be finished before cold weather.
Board member Ed Evans reported that the Candor Town Planning Board will not have a November meeting due to it being too close to election time. At the last planning board meeting, he said, guests came who are interested in purchasing a farm in Candor; they are immigrants who came to the meeting to try to get more understanding of the process to purchase the farm.
Evans also mentioned the planning board looking into some grants, but even after applying, some are not hearing back for a year or more.
Board member Jim Douglas gave the code enforcement report and mentioned that permit applications will be available on the town’s website soon.
The Candor Town Board of Appeals report they will be holding a variance appeal at a public hearing on Oct. 28, and they also talked about holding a sexual harassment class in the evening for those employees and officials who couldn’t make the last one. The board of appeals is also looking for another member and is interested in someone with an agricultural background.
Under new business, the board did a quick review of the 2022 Tentative budget, showing a 17.94% increase on the budget for the EMS contract; all employees went up 2%.
It was also reported the town has now joined the county for IT support.
A public hearing has been set for the 2022 tentative budget for Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Copies of the budget can be viewed on the website or be picked up at town hall before the hearing.
