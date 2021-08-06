“Your friend is my friend and my friend is your friend,” is the theme of Candor Free Library’s Summer Story Hour, hosted by two seasoned story tellers—Debbie Collier and Trish Engelhard.
According to Collier, the Candor Free Library’s Summer Story Hour was initiated when librarian, Linda Kacapyr and Collier were watching Candor’s Fourth of July Kiddie Parade.
“We were talking about how so many little children had never been to a library due to COVID.”
Kacapyr replied that they hadn’t offered Story Hour in some time, and invited Collier to do one over the summer. And she couldn’t resist. Collier, who spends her winters in North Carolina, is currently a reading tutor (in person and on Zoom), and has taught for 37 years, eight years as a 5th grade teacher, 23 years as Candor Central School Elementary library-media specialist, six years in Owego and Watkins Glen, and 1 year as a substitute teacher in Candor and Spencer Van Etten.
“I am passionate about literacy and know how important it is to introduce small children to stories and songs from birth,” Collier stated. “Children who have not been read to have significantly smaller vocabularies and are often behind their peers as they begin to learn how to read.”
Trish Engelhard, president of the Library Board, was happy to jump on board and partner with Collier as the musical portion of story hour. Not only does she have children singing and moving to the tunes, many of the adults participate, as she plays her guitar and gets them to sing songs along with her. Whether it’s the Wheels on the Bus, My Friend is your Friend, The Itsy Bitsy Spider, or Shake Your Sillies Out; the enthusiasm of the children is contagious. And a joy to watch.
“In December of 2017, I began playing music on some of the Candor American Legion Fish Fry Nights. Thus ‘Trish and the Fish Fry Band’ became a reality,” Engelhard said. “We are mostly acoustic, Americana Music; featuring Fiddle, Guitar, upright Bass, and an occasional Mandolin. I’ve been providing music once a month at Oak Hill Manor Nursing Home, for over 10 years.”
Besides her musical talents, Engelhard has worked at the Ithaca City School district’s DeWitt Middle School in the Special Education Department since 2011. Her work with high-needs, nonverbal students deepened her belief/understanding that the voice is our first instrument.
“It communicates a great deal through tone, sound and volume. Even when a student doesn’t have words, they can say a lot with vocalizations, laughter, actions, eyes and tears.”
Over the last three weeks of storytelling, the attendance has grown. With more than 30 children and 20 adults at the last count, it confirms that Story Hour is a big success. Each story hour has a theme. Week one was ‘friends’, week two was ‘family’, and week three was ‘things that go,’ with a special trip to the Candor Fire Station to learn all about fire trucks, check out the equipment, and meet some firefighters..
The next session will be Tuesday, August 10, and will focus on “Things That Grow”. Special guest speaker/story teller will be Sue Heavenrich, author of 13 Ways to Eat a Fly. Several copies of her book will be available for purchase, and she will autograph copies. She will also raffle off one of her books. The winner must be present to win. In addition, the Colliers have planted sunflower and bachelor buttons plants to hand out to the participants.
Although Candor’s Summer Story Hour program was only slated for 4 weeks, the team had tremendous support from Linda and Marcia Enright, and the Library Trustees, to add two additional dates: August 17--”Farm Animals” - Children are encouraged to wear any “farm gear” and bring any stuffed farm critters; and Tuesday, August 24: “ Teddy Bear Picnic.” Children are invited to bring along a teddy bear or one of their favorite stuffed animals.
Each week Collier prepares a craft bag for each child to take home, as well as a book of their choosing.
Not knowing what the future of Story Hour will be in Candor, Collier says that they are all working on it.
“I’m sure we can come up with a plan. Candor folks love their kids and they love their library.”
For information on Story Hour, the Summer Reading Program, or other programs offered at Candor Free Library, check out their website at: candorfreelibrary.org.
