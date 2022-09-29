At the Sept. 13 meeting of the Candor Town Board, Curtis Hammond, Director of Operations Candor EMS, reported they have received a grant from the Floyd Hooker Foundation for the Junior Health Care Initiative Training. There is also CPR training available for anyone interested.
Hammond also reported Candor EMS had 66 calls in August, 52 billable and only one dropped. Seven calls mutual aid to Spencer, and Tioga County has changed the re-tone time from 10 minutes to five minutes.
Supervisor Bill Strosahl asked about a situation on Honey Pot Road and the fire department getting its first before the EMS. Hammond reported that one of the fire department volunteers lives nearby the call.
Hammond went on and reported billing is on point and payroll is perfect. He also reported the EMS doors will be open during the Candor Fall Festival, offering cider and donuts, CPR training, and will give the community an opportunity to see their equipment.
The board had been given a copy of the 2023 EMS Contract for review; and it was passed unanimously at the meeting ($450,000 out of town taxes with a $241,500 in revenues).
There is talk of the EMT’s getting a more livable wage next year, going from $15 an hour to $18 an hour, and paramedics at $26 an hour. There is a 10-percent increase on their people for health care costs.
Under new business, Strosahl reported the preliminary town budget they are working on shows an increase in taxes of 0.8% for the coming year to help the EMS.
It was reported that Candor School Taxes must be dropped at the school. Residents can no longer drop them at Tioga State Bank as could be done in the past.
Kevin Noble, Highway Superintendent, reported that an extension of 284 agreement of $444,035 uses up the remainder of CHIPS money. He reported on equipment and parts delays, and that NYS has not released ODS salt number. There have been delays in stone and oil work due to the weather.
The buildings and grounds committee reported having to get some work done on the lights outside the town hall, and the repaving of the parking lot will be waiting until next spring. They are still waiting for bids for a handicap door for the Candor Town Hall.
Board member Ed Evans suggested the town hall have a large LED board in place of the white board in the town board meeting room. After some discussion Evans said he would get some prices for the board before the next meeting.
The town engineer reported on the Prospect Valley Bridge project, saying two borings were done and they found stone about 70 feet down. After some discussion about the project the board decided to meet early, about 6:30 p.m., before the October meeting to go over plans for the bridge.
The Planning Board Committee reported it is reviewing the town’s emergency plan. The committee talked some about complaints it has received about the lights of a sign being too bright at one of the churches along Route 96.
Evans reported receiving an email from the Association of Towns and will be renewing the membership.
During privilege of the floor a resident on hand inquired about recycling a television; and the board informed him he would have to take it to Broome County.
