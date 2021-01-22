On Thursday, Jan. 14, the Candor EMS Squad held an informational meeting, allowing a limited number of residents to come into the Candor High School auditorium and broadcasting it virtually as well.
Mark Brown, chairman of the board of directors for Candor EMS, started off the meeting by stating, “We don’t want to persuade or dissuade anyone; we just want to address where we are coming from and where we are going.”
A slide presentation was done showing some of the background of the EMS, which has been operating for the past 57 years due to fundraisers, donations, billing and grants.
Over the last 10 years they have been averaging about 600 calls a year, and due to the decline in volunteerism they have had to pass about 100 calls to other squads, meaning long response times as the squads had to come from farther away.
In order for Candor EMS to keep the same level of service they have had to hire Medics (EMT’s, Critical Care or Paramedics) as well as drivers to respond to the emergency calls. Given these new expenses, they fear their funds will run out and the EMS will not be able to make it financially through 2021.
The Candor Town Board has agreed to help the Candor EMS in 2022, but they need to get through 2021 first.
Part time paramedic for Candor Curtis Aman, who also works for Dryden, explained there are three types of prehospital care providers; EMT-Basic life support but they can not do IV’s, read an EKG and can only give a few types of drugs. Critical Care providers are trained in advanced airway management, including intubation, IV fluid administration, cardiac monitoring and administering medication. They are limited to the treatment of pediatric patients. Paramedics can perform the same medical procedures as Critical Care EMTs, but they are better able to treat pediatric patients.
Aman stated, “Volunteerism has changed, as well as what is expected on the ambulance. It’s becoming harder to staff a sitting ambulance, especially in rural areas.”
Those on hand for the meeting also received copy of a 10-page report from the NYS Emergency Medical Services Council, and the report shows a decline in the number of volunteers to replace longtime volunteers aging into retirement. Another reason is the low wages for career EMTs and paramedics and a limited capacity to raise wages. Many squads across New York State are dealing with the same issues as Candor EMS.
Captain of Candor EMS Kelly Starkweather, who has been a member of the squad for over 12 years, said, “The past year has been nerve wracking, dropping 100 calls, and learning family members had to wait 45 minutes to an hour for help.” She mentioned a call that had to wait over an hour as the ambulance had to come from Nichols as closer squads were not available, either.
The Candor EMS is investigating grants such as the Weitsman Grant, the Mildred Truman Faulkner Grant, and many more; squad member Ed Harris has even created a Go Fund Me page to help raise the needed funds.
Starkweather reported they need $62,000 by March for two new heart monitors. New York State orders more mandates without any additional funding. She also reported that for an ambulance to leave their building it costs an average of $1,200 to cover the liability insurance and mileage, as the hospitals are not in a close proximity. Starkweather also mentioned Tioga County does not offer EMT classes anymore, so those interested must go to Broome, Tompkins, or other neighboring counties.
Candor Town Supervisor Bill Strosahl reported the town is looking into options but will not be able to look at a contract with the EMS until about September 2021. “We want to do all we can do to keep this service,” he said. Strosahl went on to say he guarantees the town cannot get $200,000 by September and will be holding meetings for public input to let them know about the estimated $450,000 that the EMT will need for 2022.
Candor EMS is hoping for a contractual relationship with the Town of Candor, and in the slideshow it was shown this would be a little less than what residents already pay for the fire protection in their taxes—an average of $100 to $160 a year. The benefits the residents of Candor would have would be paid providers 24/7 there would be quicker response times, less overall costs, and they could even provide community resources such as CPR, first responder and babysitting classes. If they depend on volunteers only, calls may take longer to respond to, if at all, and if they reduce their coverage area, the calls would be covered by other towns but not necessarily their priority.
Many of the calls that came in were in support of keeping the Candor EMS and helping them in whatever way residents can.
