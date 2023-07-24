At the July 11 regular meeting of the Candor Town Board, Curtis Hammond, Director of Operations for Candor EMS, reported being asked to be a part of the EMS essential movement in NY State. The movement entitled “Honorable but Broken” is going to be narrated by Sarah Jessica Parker. The objective of the movement is to show the importance of the EMS squads in New York state, but it is a nationwide problem with a lot of states providing no funding to help the EMS while raising the requirements for them.
Hammond also reported that Candor's accident calls are up; with a total of 61 in June with an average response time of two minutes and 30 seconds. He also reported that billing and payroll are on point and the squad is 100% staffed and has a waiting list of folks wanting to join the squad.
The EMS is making plans to hold CPR classes and has been approved to hold babysitting classes to teach babysitters how to do first aid and CPR.
Board member Nancy Rader asked questions about Candor's EMS giving mutual aid to Spencer and what its situation is like. Some talk went on about getting them more help as Candor cannot always help. Hammond mentioned county-wide EMS are all struggling to provide service and keep up with requirements.
During privilege of the floor, a spokesperson for the Candor Planning Board talked about the town's comprehensive plan and working on revamping it. After working on it, some of the board members were given a copy and the board did not think it was too bad, but when the Tioga County Planning Board reviewed the plan, it felt it needed to be stronger. There was some talk about getting support from a class of Cornell students with doing a survey to help make the comprehensive plan stronger.
Board member Jim Douglas made a motion to put $500 in the Planning Board budget to help with the cost of the assistance of the Cornell students and the board passed the motion.
The Planning Board is also investigating grants to help with installing electric charging stations for electric cars.
Also, during privilege of the floor, a resident inquired about changing the speed limit on Route 96B, near the Hi-Way Dairy Bar; they even asked about installing one of the Department of Transportation speed monitoring machines, the type that shows the driver what speed they are going. Another resident joined in complaining about the speed of drivers in that same area, especially truck drivers.
The resident also asked about the lines being gone on Honeypot Road; and they talked about Honeypot being stone and oil, so the painted lines break up. It was suggested they get them put back; they are needed especially on foggy mornings.
The board approved the assessor attending a conference in Saratoga Springs, which will cost the three towns she works for $466 apiece.
Douglas reported there is not much going on with the Code Enforcement Office; only about five permits.
Highway Superintendent Kevin Noble was not on hand but one of the highway crew members was and reported they are looking into renting a mowing tractor as theirs died.
Engineer Murray reported the Prospect Valley Bridge design has been approved, and that he is looking into the use of guard rails in some places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.