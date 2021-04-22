At the April 13 regular meeting of the Candor Town Board, Kelly Starkweather and Bob Riggs were on hand to discuss more about what is needed to keep the Candor EMS in service for Candor’s residents.
First Riggs reviewed what they had talked about with the board at previous meetings. One of the points reviewed is that the Town Board will work in good faith to negotiate a contract with Candor EMS for the needed funds for at least next year (2022) with the expectation that the contract can be signed in the next few months.
Supervisor Bill Strosahl talked about a possible public hearing in the next month or two and a mailer going out to residents to better explain the situation.
During the conversation, those in attendance learned a basic run for the ambulance costs about $1,200, and that is with no extra equipment or more advanced medical care needed. Starkweather reported that because they do get Medicare and Medicaid they have to accept what they give them even if it does not cover the total expense.
If the Candor Emergency Squad is under contract they will be reporting to the Town Board; if the Candor Emergency Squad were to become a district they would be independent of the board.
At the end of the discussion the board was presented with a rough draft of the contract that the Candor EMS has come up with for them to review and get back to them about any changes they would like. Again it was mentioned a public hearing or two will be needed before it is all settled.
Strosahl reported the town and village of Candor will be receiving $550,000 from the American Rescue Plan Funding to be split between the town and village. According to correspondence received they should receive half in 60 days and the other half in a year; and can be used for anything but pensions. He went on to mention Tioga County is receiving $9 million. The funding is to help with the strain that has been caused by the pandemic.
While talking about the pandemic, Patti Reichert brought up the COVID-19 Leave Law, and the Town of Candor needing to come up with a definite policy as was suggested by the Association of Towns. Currently municipalities must pay 14 days of pay if an employee is quarantined.
Now it has been passed that it must pay for three rounds if the employee is quarantined more than once or it is extended. The fourth round, the pay and time off will come out of the employees’ sick time on the books.
In discussing the policy the town should set, they also questioned if the employee returning from being quarantined should be tested first. In the discussion we learned that some of the board members and town employees have been through a bout with Covid.
In Kevin Noble’s report of the Town Highway Department he reported it will be receiving $317,000 in CHIPS and it still has some left from last year. He reported on future work that will be done on Slate Road, Brink Road, Lathrop Road, Tholen Road and Tuttle Hill Road. Some he talked about paving, and some stone and oil, depending on the need.
Strosahl talked about the highway department using a rent-to-own grader. It would be a month to month rental while they try it out, at a cost of $72.50 a month. Should they decide to purchase it the rent money would be put toward the price. He also mentioned renting a street sweeper from the county.
Noble also reported the new highway foreman is working out well; but now his department is looking for a mechanic. He also talked about some driveway pipes that need to be replaced.
Ed Harris reported on the Candor Planning Board and announced Candy Ross has now joined the Planning Board. He talked about the state of New York may start requiring a SEQR for almost anything being planned. The planning board is also looking into grants now for possible improvements with the infrastructure.
George Williams reported for the cemetery committee the three bids they have received and the board voted to hire RP Lawn and Landscape of Willseyville to mow the cemetery and grounds around town hall at $130 per mowing.
