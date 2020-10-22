The Oct. 13 regular monthly meeting of the Candor Town Board took place at the Candor Highway Building and included a lot of discussion about the Candor Emergency Squad’s need for funding. There has been a meeting with the board chair, office manager and squad captain, along with Candor Town Supervisor Bill Strosahl and Deputy Supervisor Patti Reichert.
Due to a lack of volunteers the squad has made most positions paid, and the squad would like a service agreement with the town to pick up those expenses. This is the first time in 58 years that the Candor Ambulance Squad has had to ask for funds.
A first projection of what is needed is about $200,000; which would be full 24/7 coverage, 365 days a year. Several state mandates have added to their financial burdens.
The two parties, the ambulance squad and the town, will work together and try to come up with a plan, and a public hearing will be held in the future before adding to the budget.
The town’s main concern is to not have the agreement put the town over the two-percent tax cap, so this has to be addressed as well.
Earlier in the evening, the meeting started with two public hearings. The first hearing was on updates made to the local parking prohibition law. The second public hearing was amending solar site plan review standards of fencing height.
The 2021 budget was presented to the board for review, and there will be a public hearing on the budget on Nov. 10 at the town highway building prior to the regular monthly meeting in November.
Candor Town Highway Superintendent Kevin Noble reported all the CHIPS (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program) funds were used and the town will be applying for reimbursement. His department is expecting a decrease in CHIPS from the state of about 20 percent.
Noble presented the board with a shared services agreement between the town and NYS Transportation Department, and he requested the board sign and have it returned to the state by Jan. 1, 2021. Discussions started regarding insurance liability, and the town attorney suggested adding a safe/harmless clause to protect the town.
A date for the highway department and other staff including boards will be set and done before the end of October for the state mandatory sexual harassment and violence in workplace training.
A request was made to the highway committee to come up with COVID-19 (disaster) guidelines.
Norma Gunn from the Board of Appeals reported their board still has a vacancy. Anyone interested can check the responsibilities of the position on the town’s website under “Board of Appeals.”
