The Candor Central School District's Board of Education heard the results of an independent audit by Mengel, Metzer, Barr & Co. LLC at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Tom Zuberpresented his findings to the board. He said school districts are facing various difficulties, such as inflation and staffing challenges. He specifically named federal stimulus dollars as one specific challenge, namely how they will not always be available.
"As you recall, those dollars are really one-time, short-term stimulus funds,"Zubr said. "They will eventually go away."
Zuber said he judged districts' financial health through their reserve and fund balance, and said Candor ended the past school year in a good financial state, with a little over $4.2 million in reserves and fund balance, and its equity increasing by about $540,000. He noted that most of the seven school districts Mengel, Metzer, Barr & Co. LLC worked with were in a similarly good position, with surpluses due to their stimulus funds.
"Overall, you're doing a very good job, you're also supporting your budget with reserves and fund balance," Zuber said.
Zuber reported that Candor spent about 97 percent of its budget, which he said was within the acceptable range.According to him, for school districts, it is ideal to spend between 95 and 97 percent of one's budget.
Zuber not only gave the board reports on the audit results, but also a corrective action plan for its consideration.
"Again, the stimulus money's great, it makes things look very positive, but when those dollars go away, make sure you're managing it," he said.
In other news
Stephen Lindridge, a teacher for Candor Central School District, gave a presentation on his program to build prosthetic legs for amputees in Central America at the board's Nov. 17 meeting.
Lindridge showed the board one of the prosthetic legs, while he showed them a video including testimonials of people talking about the impact new prosthetics had on their lives.
Lindridge reported that 80 percent of the world's amputations are in developing countries.He added that many prosthetics cost between $45,000 and $60,000, which is unaffordable for people who make less than five cents per day.
"If they can't work and walk around, they become a burden to their family and their society," Lindridge said.
According to Lindridge, Brian Copes, a manufacturing teacher from Chicasaw School District in Alabama, got together with Dr.Albert Allen, "Lord of Crofton,” to find a way to help people who had lost limbs but were unable to afford prosthetics, resulting in the establishment of manufacturing classes in which students help make prosthetic legs.
"Brian Copes was so infectious," Lindridge said. "He said, ‘I want to take these legs, and I want to build 100 of them this year, and I can't figure out how to do it; they're $800 apiece.’ Right now, there are nine or 10 schools, including Candor, working on those legs, to make 100 of those legs so they can go to Latin America."
Lindridge said he intended to go to Latin America with his students who have passports, to fit prosthetic legs on the recipients, something that will not only change the recipients' lives, but also those of his students.
"We can do something like build 200 of these tiny little parts," Lindridge said while holding up a part for a prosthetic, "and right now, I have 21 students working on this and they've put in 71 extra periods outside of class working on these parts."
As a demonstration of his teaching philosophy, Lindridge asked the board and others in attendance to stretch as far as they possibly could, then challenged them to try again and go five percent further, resulting in many participants stretching farther than before. He explained that he believes in encouraging students to push themselves outside of their comfort zones.
"My goal here, again, is to have my students reach their 105 percent," Lindridge said.
