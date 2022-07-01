Family and friends gathered on the track and field behind Candor High School on Friday, June 24 to support and celebrate the graduation of the 2022 Candor graduates.
After the procession of the graduates, attired in white and blue caps and gowns, came in and took their seats on the field; the welcome address was done by Honor Student Brooke Elizabeth Wilcox.
The Valedictorian address was delivered by Shelby Karen Swartz. Swartz talked about the great adventures ahead for the graduates and advised, “Take time to think about your words before you say them.”
Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Kimberleigh Nichols presented the following awards: Jasmine Auffhammer received the Elmer Shollenberger Memorial Scholarship; Olivia Lahree Bennett received the Alumni Award; Rebecca Buck received the Principal’s Honor Award and the Alumni Award; Garrett Tyler Lindhorst received the Dallas K. Martin Memorial Scholarship; Madison Louise Robbins received the Alumni Award; Brianne Alexondra Schweiger received the Principal’s Salutatorian Award and Foreign Language Award; Ethan Swanhart received the Mount Olive Masonic Lodge #290 Scholarship; Shelby Karen Swartz received the Principal’s Valedictorian. Award; Nicholas A. Thomas received the Candor Faculty Association Scholarship; Zachary Watson received the Francia King Memorial Scholarship; Brooke Elizabeth Wilcox received the Principal’s Honor Student Award and Maurice G. Marks Memorial Scholarship; Olivia Lahree Bennett and Sierra Marie Schweiger received the Harold E. Jansen Memorial Award; Jackson Jennison received the Candor Career and Technical Education Endorsement; Pearl Ricardo received the Certified Medical Office Assistant; and Kyra Cooke received the TST BOCES Career and Tech Center Award.
Salutatorian Brianne Alexondra Schweiger addressed the class stating, “Some people say high school is the best years of their life, but many disagree, thinking of the struggles in elementary, middle and high school.” She went on to say, “Struggles are going to happen, just remember family and friends can help. You’re all capable of great things.”
The Farewell Address was done by Madison Brooke Hall who said, “It’s been a wild ride and we persevered through it all; even fighting over toilet paper during the pandemic.”
Superintendent of School Brent Suddaby addressed the class, “Many of you may not know me that well as I
am fairly new; and you haven’t received your diplomas as yet so you are still students of Candor High School. I want you to sit up straight, face front, stop squirming and pay attention,” to which the audience and students laughed. He went on to praise them for their good work in high school and wishing them luck in future endeavors.
President of the Board of Education Hannah Murray presented the graduates with their much anticipated; and earned diplomas to move on to the next phase of their lives.
