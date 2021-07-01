On Friday, June 25, was the Candor Central School Graduation Commencement, with about 56 students taking their final walk and receiving their diplomas to start the next chapter of their lives.
The weather was a warm evening with a cooling breeze so commencement was held outside on the field and track behind the school. The stands were full of families and loved ones, as were most of the chairs in front of the stands, so many observers lined the fence surrounding the track.
Many family members were busy taking pictures with their phones and iPads or notebooks; a drone was even observed flying overhead, possibly being used for pictures as well.
Once the procession of graduates walked from the school to their chairs on the field, the welcome address was done by Luke Anthony Huizinga, followed by the valedictorian address by Jenna Lynn O’Connell. O’Connell said, “It’s so easy to lose yourself in this hectic world,” and advised her fellow graduates to remember who they are.
Kim Nichols, director of curriculum and instruction, presented the graduation awards to the following: Cora Grace Anderson (Alumni Award); Teagan Elizabeth Bartlow (Alumni Award); Lauren Jennifer Davies (Candor Faculty Association Scholarship, Foreign Language Award, and Francia King Memorial Scholarship); Megan Ann Henry (Candor Faculty Association Scholarship, Principal’s Salutatorian Award); Carson Riley Howe (Dallas K. Martin Memorial Scholarship); Luke Anthony Huizinga (Principal’s Honor Student Award); Jenna Lynn O’Connell (Principal’s Valedictorian Award); Olivia Parillo (Maurice G. Marks Memorial Scholarship, Principal’s Salutatorian Award); Selah M. Ray (Principal’s Honor Student Award); Philip C. Rhoades III (Alumni Award, Candor Lodge, Free and Accepted Masons No. 411 Scholarship); Caroline Grace Whitmarsh (Alumni Award, Elmer Shollenberger Memorial Scholarship, Perfect Attendance Award); Shelby Alexa Soper and Philip C. Rhoades III (Harold E. Jansen Memorial Award winners); and Luke Anthony Huizinga, Isaac William Lindridge and Jenna Lynn O’Connell (Candor Career and Technical Education Endorsement).
The following students completed a full college course schedule through the TC3 CollegeNow program their senior year: Cora Anderson, Asia Curkendall, Braelyn Hornick, Jenna O’Connell, Shelby Soper, Teagan Bartlow, Lauren Davies, Luke Huizinga, Alexis Quick, Sidney Brown, Megan Henry, Isaac Lindridge, Selah Ray, and Brayden Watkins.
The following students received TST BOCES Career and Tech Center Awards: Kyra Cook (highest achievement first year, Teacher award first year); Trinity Bogert (Park Foundation Award); and Rheannan Gardner (Teacher’s Association Award).
Megan Ann Henry gave the salutatorian address saying, “High school has been a crazy ride, be proud of all you have accomplished and all you will accomplish.” Henry graduates with 63 college credits and is currently the Tioga County Dairy Princess.
Olivia Parillo also gave a salutatorian address and graduates with 42 college credits.
Presentation of the class was done by Wayne Aman, high school principal. Raymond Parmarter, president of the board of education, presented the diplomas.
Parmarter started his portion of the ceremony by thanking the faculty, staff, bus drivers, and all school workers “for doing what they had to do to help the students get through a very unusual school year.”
The commencement ended with the usual throwing of the caps and cheering by all in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.