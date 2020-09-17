At the Sept. 8 regular meeting of the Candor Town Board, held in the Candor Town Pavilion with everyone masked and practicing social distancing, privilege of the floor brought questions from a resident on the condition of the roads in the Town of Candor.
The resident, Rudy Laurenson, complained the condition of the roads is getting worse and suggested the town highway supervisor be appointed instead of elected. He also mentioned he believes the town highway supervisor should live in the town and pay taxes in the town. He even went on and questioned if the town board knows how to properly hire a road supervisor. “I think more supervision is needed over the highway department,” he said.
He mentioned many of the roads needing better drainage in many areas. “If roads were done right the first time they would hold up longer.” He reported on trees going down and the highway employees coming out and cutting them up and throwing them in the ditches, causing further problems. Trustee Jim Douglas responded that this was something they could look into.
“If the board hires or appoints, then the board can sit the highway supervisor down and question more about the road maintenance,” the resident stated.
Candor Town Supervisor Bill Strosahl said Candor has very few highway employees and that the town has difficulty hiring more. In the discussion it was reported the town only has seven highway employees, and after talking with some of them the resident mentioned they should be paid more.
Strosahl said he is not in favor of changing the highway supervisor position to an appointed position. When the resident asked if Highway Supervisor Kevin Noble is talked to, Strosahl said he reports to Trustee Jim Brixey who is part of the highway committee.
The resident suggested a referendum should happen and let the constituents decide. Strosahl said the board will discuss and see what they want to do, but it won’t be this year. “Thanks for your concern, and we will look into it,” he said.
Since highway supervisor Kevin Noble was not at the meeting, Brixey gave the highway report. Paving on Anderson Hill and Tuttle Hill has been completed, and the a plow and box for one of the highway department trucks is in but is now waiting to be put together.
Former town board member Matthew Crowe was present and questioned if the town has started looking for another highway employee, as they have one retiring soon, and the new employee will need a CDL license.
Animal Control Officer Denise Liske was on hand to give her report, and the Angel Eyes Animal Shelter was recently inspected and “passed with flying colors.”
Liske went on to question if she is limited to only using the Candor veterinarian Candor Animal Care. There have been some incidents where she has even had to give tickets to the Candor vet, and communications between them has been strained, so she questioned if she can use other’s services, especially on the off hours should she need to. The town has a contract with the Candor veterinarian for his services, and she did not want to violate any agreement. The board reported she may use others if the need arises.
Ed Evans, member of the Candor Town Planning Board and a member of the Candor Ambulance Squad, brought up a request to the board when looking at the budget to keep the squad in mind and allow them some town funding. The squad’s budget is getting too tight, and the town could end up losing the squad if the situation doesn’t improve, he said.
Evans also reported the planning board had a monthly meeting and did some virtual training with Tioga County. While doing his report, Evans received word on his cell phone that the governor has only extended virtual meeting until Oct. 4. The town had just purchased the necessary equipment to have virtual town meetings and were planning on holding the first one in October. Now they are discussing holding it at the Candor Fire Hall for an in-person meeting allowing for social distancing. Two public hearings were being planned for the next meeting as well, one on the parking prohibition law and one for a site plan review law — a solar fencing change.
Strosahl reported town hall will be changing its internet services over to Haefele as of Sept. 23. Crow questioned about the contract with Haefele and its offering service to more sections of the town of Candor like Straight’s Corner Road. Strosahl responded they will be covering more parts of Candor.
Stroshal reported some of the Amish residents’ interest in using the cemetery on Newman Road, and Trustee George Williams, who is on the cemeteries committee, informed them the cemetery in question is a Candor town cemetery.
Douglas reported still waiting on FEMA for any funds toward the dam project and said it could be a year before they see any.
